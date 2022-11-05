Police launch investigation after three killed in crash between van and car

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have died after a car and van crashed in Cirencester on Saturday morning.

The Ford Transit and a Ford Focus collided at around 8.50am on Saturday on the B4425 Bibury Road. The 51-year-old driver of the van and car passenger, 72, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 75-year-old drive of the Focus was airlifted to St John Radcliffe Hospital but later died of their injuries.

Gloucestershire Constabulary is investigating and is appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police said: “Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who hasn’t already been spoken to and who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles involved prior to the incident.

“Officers would also like to speak to anybody who may have dashcam footage which they believe would be relevant, or who saw anything unusual on the road in the time beforehand.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 100 of 5 November.”