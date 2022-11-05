Police launch investigation after three killed in crash between van and car
Police are investigating the collision
Three people have died after a car and van crashed in Cirencester on Saturday morning.
The Ford Transit and a Ford Focus collided at around 8.50am on Saturday on the B4425 Bibury Road. The 51-year-old driver of the van and car passenger, 72, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 75-year-old drive of the Focus was airlifted to St John Radcliffe Hospital but later died of their injuries.
Gloucestershire Constabulary is investigating and is appealing for witnesses.
A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police said: “Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who hasn’t already been spoken to and who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles involved prior to the incident.
“Officers would also like to speak to anybody who may have dashcam footage which they believe would be relevant, or who saw anything unusual on the road in the time beforehand.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 100 of 5 November.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies