Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police launch investigation after three killed in crash between van and car

Police are investigating the collision

Thomas Kingsley
Saturday 05 November 2022 19:00
Comments
<p>Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene</p>

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene

(Getty Images)

Three people have died after a car and van crashed in Cirencester on Saturday morning.

The Ford Transit and a Ford Focus collided at around 8.50am on Saturday on the B4425 Bibury Road. The 51-year-old driver of the van and car passenger, 72, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 75-year-old drive of the Focus was airlifted to St John Radcliffe Hospital but later died of their injuries.

Gloucestershire Constabulary is investigating and is appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police said: “Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who hasn’t already been spoken to and who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles involved prior to the incident.

Recommended

“Officers would also like to speak to anybody who may have dashcam footage which they believe would be relevant, or who saw anything unusual on the road in the time beforehand.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 100 of 5 November.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in