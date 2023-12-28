Three men die after 4x4 vehicle plunges into River Esk amid Storm Gerrit
Police, fire, ambulance teams and air support were dispatched to the scene but the men inside the vehicle were found dead
Three men have died after a vehicle plunged into the River Esk on the North York Moors National Park amid “hazardous” driving conditions in the aftermath of Storm Gerrit.
Emergency services were called at around 11.48am on Thursday after the 4x4 went into a stretch of the river near Glaisdale, between Middlesbrough and Scarborough.
It was not exactly clear how the vehicle entered the water, but the roads had been badly affected by the storm, said North Yorkshire Police.
Police, fire, ambulance teams and air support were dispatched to the scene and the vehicle was removed from the river at around 3pm.
All three men who were inside died, North Yorkshire Police said in a statement.
Files were being prepared for the coroner and the deceased’s family have been informed of the incident.
Another man who attempted to help those in the 4x4 was pulled to safety from the river at around 12.10pm. He has been receiving medical treatment.
North Yorkshire Police said weather conditions had made driving hazardous as the remnants of Storm Gerrit brought strong winds and rain.
“Roads are particularly badly affected around the River Esk, to the north of the county, as we have seen with the tragic incident near Glaisdale,” the force said in a statement.
“There was another incident at nearby Houlsyke at 12.49pm when a car got stuck in flood water and another at Kirby Wiske in Hambleton at 2.35pm.
“Thankfully, the occupants of both vehicles were brought to safety.
“The key advice is to consider whether your journey is necessary.”
Motorists were told to use their headlights on the roads and to leave extra space to the car in front and to take it “slow and steady”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies