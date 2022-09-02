Jump to content
Thunderstorm to hit UK as Met Office issues warning over possible flooding

Friday 02 September 2022 15:04
(Independent)

Weather forecasters have issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms in southwest England.

The Met Office said a short-term loss of power and other services was likely, as well as some flooding of homes and businesses.

Forecasters also warned of “a good chance” driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

The yellow warning, which applies to Cornwall and much of Devon and runs until 8pm, also means delays to train services are possible.

Damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes was probable, according to the Met Office.

Swathes of East and West Sussex were hit by storms on Thursday, with heavy downpours and lightning.

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday afternoon.

“Although many places will remain dry or see little rainfall, some sites could see 20-30mm in an hour and up to 50mm in 2 to 3 hours along with lightning,” the Met Office said.

