UK weather: Thunderstorms and downpours as heavy rain warning issued by Met Office

Matt Mathers
Thursday 01 September 2022 11:41
Comments
UK weather: Three-month heatwave

Parts of the UK could be lashed with rain and thunder following the last day of meteorological summer.

Forecasters say Thursday will be dry and fine for many but cloud will increase across the south of England and Wales, with some scattered showers developing by the afternoon.

These could turn heavy and thundery in the far south, according to the Met Office.

Looking ahead to Friday, forcasters say any early patches of mist and fog will clear.

Any early patches of mist and fog will clear. Then mainly dry and bright with spells of sunshine however there will be large areas of cloud cover around and a threat of showers developing which may be locally heavy and will be most frequent in the north and west.

Saturday will be dry for most however there will be areas of thick cloud cover and a threat of showers or spells of rain and some of these may be on the heavy side.

Sunday will be overcast with cloudy skies and there will be outbreaks of rain which will be mostly across northern and western areas.

More follows...

