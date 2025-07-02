Thunderstorm weather warning issued by Met Office as heatwave finally ends
Thunderstorms are expected in Scotland and north-east England on Wednesday
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of the UK as the heatwave finally subsides.
The forecaster has put in place a yellow thunderstorm warning for the north-east and parts of Scotland from 11am-6pm on Wednesday.
It covers major towns and cities, including, Durham, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Sunderland and Edinburgh.
The Met Office said heavy showers and some thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of southeast Scotland and northeast England, clearing east into the North Sea later in the afternoon.
Some areas could see 15-20 mm of rain in an hour or less leading to some impacts from surface water flooding, the forecaster added.
“As the showers clear to the east strong winds may develop on the western flank with gusts of around 40 mph possible for a short period of time,” it said.
The Met Office warned driving conditions will be affected by spray and standing water, and there will potentially be some flooding of a few homes and businesses.
Delays to train services are possible and some short term loss of power and other services is likely, the forecaster said.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
