Met Office issues thunderstorm weather warning after heatwave scorches Britain
The weather warnings come in the aftermath of a heatwave across parts of the UK
Yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms have been issued across parts of the UK in the aftermath of the fourth heatwave of the summer.
Forecasters say parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland could see “heavy showers and thunderstorms” on Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The Met Office is warning of potential disruption to roads and public transport during the wet weather, with as much as 50mm of rainfall possible in some areas.
It comes after scorching temperatures across the country on Monday and Tuesday, with some areas seeing the mercury climb above 33C in the hottest places.
The yellow weather warning is in place across swathes of Scotland including Aberdeenshire, Dundee, Edinburgh, East Lothian, and Glasgow from 2pm until midnight on Wednesday. A second thunderstorm follows immediately afterwards, covering much of central and eastern northern Ireland as well as Scotland until 10pm on Thursday.
Forecasters have said those living in the affected areas should be prepared for heavy rainfall, warning hail and gusty winds are also possible.
