Prince Andrew’s daughters will remain in the royal fold despite the King beginning the formal process to strip Andrew of his titles in the aftermath of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew, who will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, has also agreed to leave his home of Royal Lodge, as his links to paedophile financier Epstein continue to cause controversy, Buckingham Palace said.

It is understood that although Andrew denies the accusations, Buckingham Palace believes there have been “serious lapses of judgment”.

As daughters of the son of a Sovereign, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will retain their titles in line with King George V’s Letters Patent of 1917.

The sisters will be welcome to join the gathering at Sandringham for Christmas and other royal family events, it is understood.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have retained their titles after the King moved to strip Prince Andrew of his ( Yui Mok/PA )

Beatrice, 37, was at the King’s Norfolk estate last Christmas, attending the morning service at St Mary Magdalene church, while her father was absent amid the controversy surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Ninth in line to the throne, Beatrice is an adviser for Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm, and a co-founder of The Big Change Charitable Trust.

She has a number of royal patronages, including the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity.

Eugenie, 12th in line to the throne, is also a patron of several charities, including the Elephant Family, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the European School of Osteopathy, and also co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective charity.

The princess, 35, became a mentor for The King’s Foundation’s 35 under 35 network of changemakers earlier this year and is a director at the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.

Both sisters are married and have children.

Beatrice married millionaire property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret lockdown wedding in 2020, attended by her grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, after her planned ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Known as Edo, Mr Mapelli Mozzi is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis.

Eugenie married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank in a glittering ceremony in the gothic surroundings of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in front of royal and celebrity guests in October 2018.

Mr Brooksbank has worked as a European brand director of Casamigos Tequila, co-founded by actor George Clooney.