Specialist divers continue search for teenager missing for a week in Newbold

Specialist divers are continuing to search a quarry in the search for a teenager who has been missing for a week in Newbold.

Toby Burwell, 17, was reported missing from his home in Newbold-on-Avon one week ago.

Divers have been searching Newbold Quarry but police said they are keeping an “open mind” as they also pursue other lines of enquiry.

Detective inspector Gareth Unett, who is leading the investigation, said: “Since 20 February we have been searching water and the land around Newbold Quarry, using an array of experts and specialist equipment.

“We also continue to pursue other lines of enquiry away from the quarry.

“Through the week residents have called us to report a number of potential sightings. We have investigated these reports but, sadly, none of those sightings were of Toby. We will continue to act on information we receive.

“I would all like to say a huge thank you to residents and our local press for their continued support and vigilance as we carry on working at full capacity to find Toby.”

The 17-year-old is a member of the 29F (Rugby) Air Cadets Squadron, which is part of a UK-wide cadet force with more than 60,000 members aged between 12 and 20 years and sponsored by the Royal Air Force.

On Twitter, the 29F (Rugby) Squadron posted: “Missing teenager Toby Burwell is a member of 29F Squadron.

“We remain concerned for his safety and are thinking of his friends and family at this time. We reiterate the police request for information in the attached statement, please contact them if you know anything about Toby.”

Anyone who sees Toby is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting incident 38 of February 20.