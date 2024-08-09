Tom Doherty (right), 67, from St Albans, with his wife Anne Doherty ( PA Media )

An urgent search is underway for retired British doctor who disappeared on a solo hike in France after telling his family he had fallen.

Tom Doherty, 67, messaged his family calling for help because he had “fallen and cannot move” on Tuesday evening.

The dad-of-four had been on a hiking trip in the French Pyrenees when his concerned family lost contact with him and reported the disappearance to authorities.

French officials have launched a major search involving helicopters and dogs, as Mr Doherty’s wife and one of his daughters arrived in the area to help.

Mr Doherty is from St Albans, but has been living in France for the past 10 years following his retirement.

Reportedly an experienced walker, he had set off on his hiking and camping trip on Saturday, and was near Col d’Escots when he sent messages calling for help at 7:07pm.

Much of the search so far has been carried out in poor weather, with foggy conditions hampering the effort.