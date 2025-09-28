Tom Holland’s Spider-Man filming resumes in Hampshire town after actor’s nasty head injury
The unlikely Hampshire town was transformed into 1970s New York for filming
Residents of Basingstoke were surprised to see the real Spider-Man performing a series of dramatic stunts in their Hampshire town on Sunday.
Bafta-winning actor Tom Holland, 29, suffered a head injury on 19 September, completely suspending filming for the long-awaited superhero sequel, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
This new footage appears to confirm Holland has returned to work after time off recuperating.
The area between Fanum House, a former Alcoholics Anonymous headquarters and Mountbatten House in Basingstoke, were transformed into 1970s New York for the shooting, according to the Daily Mail.
The scene featured a Spider-Man (unclear whether Holland or a stunt double) calling on armed police while sliding across a mat and being pulled by an army truck.
Another behind-the-scenes shot showed the camouflaged truck smashing through a set of gates while the web-slinger was surrounded by prop gun-wielding soldiers.
Filming for the fourth instalment was stalled after Holland was reported to have suffered a concussion after his stunt line snapped and he felt dizzy, according to reports.
Paramedics were called to the scene at Leavesden Studios in Watford.
The Hollywood actor, who is set to star in the film alongside his fiancee Zendaya, gave fans a health update on Saturday after his parent’s charity, The Brothers Trust, held a gala to raise awareness and funds for its cause.
“I’m sorry I had to leave early but I’m feeling better and on the mend,” he wrote in the post on Instagram, after thanking his parents.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day was unveiled by director Destin Daniel Cretton at CinemaCon in March earlier this year, with Holland describing the film as “a fresh start”.
“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say,” Holland said in a video. message broadcast at the event.
Insiders told Deadline that the actor, who is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming epic The Odyssey, would be taking a break from filming for a few days “out of precaution” and would be returning.
