Celebrity stag put down after tourists feed it croissants and Rice Krispies

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 'celebrity stag' has had to be put down after feeding visitors rotted his teeth.

Callum, who was described as a "local legend" in a Highland town developed health problems due to visitors giving him food.

He was commonly spotted in the Beinn Eighe car park in Torridon - with well-meaning visitors often feeding him 'treats' as they passed by.

Videos posted on YouTube show Callum being fed croissants and Rice Krispies by hikers.

Sadly, it is believed that due to being fed the wrong types of foods, Callum's teeth deteriorated, leading him to struggle to forage for himself in the winter months.

The National Trust for Scotland have now revealed that they had been forced to have Callum put down due to severe health issues.

Callum the stag was commonly spotted in the Beinn Eighe car park in Torridon ( Andrew Grant McKenzie / SWNS )

A National Trust for Scotland spokesperson said: “We are saddened to say that following expert vet advice, Callum the stag, who was often found in the car park at Torridon, has had to be humanely put down.

"We know that many in the community, and visitors too, will be sorry to hear this.

"As a conservation charity, we take our responsibilities for animal welfare seriously and the advice was that this was the kindest option.”

Many of Callum's fans were saddened by the news - with local Highland Historian Andrew Grant McKenzie describing the stag as a "local legend."

Callum’s teeth deteriorated, leading him to struggle to forage for himself in the winter months ( Andrew Grant McKenzie / SWNS )

"Sad news that Callum will no longer be at the Beinn Eighe car park, but I have no doubt the advice from the vet was for welfare reasons and Callum’s condition had deteriorated in recent years," said Andrew.

"The issue of people feeding wildlife is one that comes up regularly across the Highlands and Callum’s popularity should serve as a way of communicating the message that we must be careful with our interaction with the natural world.

"There is no doubt Callum had a good long life for a stag.

"Hopefully the herd in Torridon which was developed, managed and researched meticulously by Lea MacNally, a great expert in his field, will continue to be strong and well managed."

In 2020, tourists were warned not to give friendly red deer in Glen Coe whisky after reports they were getting drunk.