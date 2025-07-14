Tortoise rescued after starting fire in south London flat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters were rushed to a blaze started by a tortoise, managing to rescue the reptile and its canine companion from a flat.

The fire broke out in a south London flat on Thursday, after the tortoise knocked over a heat lamp in its enclosure, setting alight its bed of hay, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Crews attended the scene at London Road in Mitcham after they received a call. They were able to save the tortoise from the fire, alongside a black dog belonging to the same owner, who was hiding from the blaze under the stairs.

The LFB sent crews from Mitcham, Wimbledon, Tooting and Wallington to tackle the fire. After returning the pets to their owner at 11:40am, they were able to bring the flames under control by 12:22pm.

open image in gallery ( London Fire Brigade )

Pictures from the aftermath of the scene show crew members smiling and posing with the pets, with the flat understood to be only lightly damaged by the fire.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: “A mischievous tortoise and his canine friend were rescued last week from a fire on London Road in Mitcham.”

“The fire was caused by the naughty tortoise knocking over his heat lamp which fell onto the hay, a combustible material, in his aquarium.”

The incident occurred only a day before more than 70 firefighters were called out to a flat fire that also broke out in south London.

The LFB said the blaze left the building “completely alight,” with crews managing to bring it under control within an hour.

Fire crews in the area were forced to act again later in the day as another blaze broke out at an industrial estate in southeast London overnight. Over 150 firefighters were called to tackle the fire at a scrapyard in Erith, working until 7am on Saturday to bring the flames under control.