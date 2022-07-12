Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Heatwave: Youths leap off Tower Bridge into Thames in ‘extremely dangerous’ stunt

‘Extremely dangerous’ stunt drew criticism online

Liam James
Tuesday 12 July 2022 16:45
Comments

Tower Bridge stunt was captured on camera

A group of youths backflipped off Tower Bridge into the River Thames in a move that drew criticism online as the UK sweltered in the summer heat.

Footage of the “extremely dangerous” stunt posted on social media showed three young men spinning from the bridge in unison before a fourth followed.

The deck of the central London bridge stands around 30ft above the water level, though can be much higher at low tide.

A clip of the jumpers was posted to Instagram on an account named Adam Szaniawski, which links to a YouTube page under the same name featuring videos of urban exploring, a hobby which sees people making their way around remote or abandoned buildings.

Commenters on social media lined up to condemn the group for the stunt, with many noting the Thames is famously dirty.

Recommended

When entertainer David Walliams swam down the river in 2011 he received several inoculations to ward off illnesses from the dirty water.

Adam Szaniawski was apparently aware the stunt was risky. He was quoted in The Sun as saying: “We were all buzzing off each other’s hyped-up energy that it almost felt natural.

First three leap...

(Adam Szaniawski/Instagram)

...spinning as they plunge down into the river...

(Adam Szaniawski/Instagram)

...to be followed by a fourth

(Adam Szaniawski/Instagram)

“The current was strong and it was a difficult swim to try and get out. We thought about the dangers and I’m not encouraging people to do this.

“It took a lot of mental preparation and training beforehand. All of us had flipped off similar heights before.”

The Port of London Authority passed a bylaw in 2012 forbidding swimming in the Thames between the river mouth and Putney Bridge, a crossing west of central London known for being the starting line of the annual Oxford v Cambridge boat race.

The RNLI previously said jumping from Tower Bridge was “extremely dangerous” and advised against it.

Recommended

A teenager who jumped from the bridge in 2015 said he regretted it after having to be rescued by lifeboats.

Britain is in the throes of a heatwave this week and authorities have warned the high temperatures could prove dangerous.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in