Trafalgar Square fire: Seventy fire fighters tackle blaze in central London pub during heatwave

Liam James
Tuesday 12 July 2022 19:17
Comments
(London Fire Brigade)

Huge plumes of smoke are rising over central London after a fire broke out in the cellar of a pub in Trafalgar Square during a scorching heatwave.

Ten fire engines and around 70 fire fighters have been sent to tackle the blaze and London Fire Brigade (LFB) has told people to avoid the area.

The fire began beneath the floorboards of the Admiralty Pub on the south side of the central London tourist hotspot.

Half of the pub’s cellar was alight, according to LFB, which added the cause of the fire was not known.

The building was evacuated and police told local news that there had been no injuries.

Fire crews were alerted at ten minutes to 6pm and as of 7pm were still working to extinguish the blaze.

Photos and video on social media showed smoke billowing from the building some 30 yards from Nelson’s Column.

Fire station commander Keith McDermott, at the scene, said: “The fire is in the basement of a pub in Trafalgar Square. As a result there will be heavy traffic disruption and we ask people to avoid the area if possible.”

The Mall was closed in both directions between Trafalgar Square and Horse Guards Road.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police told MyLondon: “Police are assisting with road closures following reports of a fire at an address in Spring Gardens SW1. No reports of any injuries at this time.”

(London Fire Brigade)

More follows...

