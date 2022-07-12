Huge plumes of smoke are rising over central London after a fire broke out in the cellar of a pub in Trafalgar Square during a scorching heatwave.

Ten fire engines and around 70 fire fighters have been sent to tackle the blaze and London Fire Brigade (LFB) has told people to avoid the area.

The building was evacuated and police said there had been no injuries.

The fire began beneath the floorboards of the Admiralty Pub on the south side of the central London tourist hotspot.

Half of the pub’s cellar was alight, according to LFB, which added the cause of the fire was not known.

Fire crews were alerted at ten minutes to 6pm and as of 7pm were still working to extinguish the blaze.

Photos and video on social media showed smoke billowing from the building some 30 yards from Nelson’s Column.

Smoke rises high over central London (itxjamie/Twitter)

Firefighters tackle blaze on edge of Trafalgar Square (London Fire Brigade)

Fire station commander Keith McDermott, at the scene, said: “The fire is in the basement of a pub in Trafalgar Square. As a result there will be heavy traffic disruption and we ask people to avoid the area if possible.”

Thick smoke cloaks the street outside Admiral pub (PA)

Fire engine passes Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square (LFB)

The Mall was closed in both directions between Trafalgar Square and Horse Guards Road.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police told The Independent: “Police are assisting with road closures following reports of a fire at an address in Spring Gardens SW1. No reports of any injuries at this time.”

More follows...