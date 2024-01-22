All train cancellations as Storm Isha batters UK and brings commuter chaos

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rail commuters will continue to face travel disruptions on Monday with cancellations and delays after Storm Isha tore through the UK bringing warnings of possible tornadoes and "danger-to-life".

Rush-hour trains have been mostly cancelled as the storm, with gusts up to 90mph, caused further delays and disruptions for rail, air, and sea travellers.

The Network Rail imposed a 50mph speed restriction across most routes to keep passengers and trains safe from falling trees and debris blown onto tracks. It stopped all freight and passenger services until Monday morning.

Scotland’s railway operator has cancelled all of its morning rush-hour trains and services may not begin running until later on Monday.

"Teams will begin recovery work during daylight, with each route being inspected for damage, flooding or potential safety issues before being able to safely reopen for passenger services to resume," the operator announced.

The London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which runs on the East Coast main line from London to and from northern Scotland, will not operate north of Newcastle until midday on Monday with more disruptions expected throughout the day. Customers with tickets dated 21 and 22 January can defer travel till 25 January, it said.

People walking in high winds at Salthill, Galway, during Storm Isha (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

The East Midlands Railways said it was expecting to run a "normal service" on Monday but the line between Crewe and Stoke on Trent would be shut in the morning due to repairs to the track.

"If you were unable to travel last night, your ticket will be valid to travel today," it said.

Avanti West Coast warned rail passengers not to travel unless it was necessary. Trains to and from Glasgow and Edinburgh will start from 9am, it said.

"If you postponed your journey on Sunday 21 January, your original ticket will be valid for travel on Monday 22 or Tuesday 23 January. Alternatively, you can get a fee-free refund from your point of purchase," the operator said.

The TransPennine Express network said train services would remain disrupted until midday with more cancellations and delays to follow.

Merseyrail network cancelled the first trains on four lines for Monday as the severe weather is expected to affect services until mid-morning. First trains from New Brighton to Liverpool, ⁠West Kirby to Liverpool, ⁠Southport to Hunts Cross and Sandhills to Southpor remain cancelled.

"While mitigation plans are in place for the Merseyrail network, there is a possibility that further services could be affected," it warned.

Transport for Wales has cancelled all services between Llandudno and Blaenau Ffestiniog in North Wales, and between Shrewsbury and Swansea on the Heart of Wales line till 9am on Monday.

Multiple Met Office weather warnings, including two amber wind alerts and a rare red warning for parts of northern Scotland, have been issued, while the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Torro) said a tornado is “possible” in England and Wales.

The forecaster has warned people to watch out for damage to homes and buildings, falling trees, power cuts, flying debris, large waves and even some flooding.

Heavy downpours battered some places, with 26 flood warnings in place in England and 27 in Scotland.

Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.