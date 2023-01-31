All the UK strike dates confirmed for February 2023

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The huge wave of industrial action Britain saw in December and January will stretch into February.

With no resolution to talks with union representatives in sight across multiple crucial industries, the month will begin with a massive national day of action on 1 February, which will bring together professionals from many sectors united by a common pursuit of wages in line with inflation amid a dire cost of living crisis.

Rishi Sunak’s government has so far preferred to present a tough front in negotiations, insisting the money is not available to grant the salary increases demanded given the country’s economic plight.

But the strikers, from train drivers and railway workers to nurses, emergency services staff teachers and civil servants, continue to enjoy the support of a majority of the public, according to polling.

While the transport disruption and NHS chaos have been an inconvenience to many, most still feel that frontline workers are justified in fighting for better pay and improved working conditions within vital industries.

Here are the strike dates scheduled for February so far.

Wednesday 1 February

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) representing approximately 100,000 civil servants will stage a 24-hour demonstration, involving staff from government ministries, driving test centres, museums, ports and airports.

National Education Union (NEU) members in England and Wales will also strike, as will Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) in Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen and around 70,000 staff from 150 universities joining a University and College Union (UCU) demonstration.

Train drivers belonging to the Aslef and Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) unions will also walk out, meaning 14 operators will be without staff, bringing services to a standstill across more than a dozen railway lines.

Abellio bus drivers are also striking in London.

Thursday 2 February

EIS members in Dundee and Argyll and Bute are at the picket line while the Abellio demonstration is also ongoing.

Friday 3 February

Aslef train drivers striking, with most companies affected and disruption expected, notably between England and Scotland and England and Wales.

EIS members in South Lanarkshire and the Western Isles are at the picket line this time while the Abellio demonstration continues.

Saturday 4 February

Aslef members working on the Bakerloo line of the London Underground walk out over safety concerns.

Monday 6 February

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will strike for 12 hours.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff belonging to the GMB union will stage a walkout, as will ambulance workers from the Unite union working at the following trusts: West Midlands, East Midlands, North West, North East and Wales.

Tuesday 7 February

Royal College of Nursing members will strike for another 12 hours, as will NHS physiotherapists and Royal College of Midwives members in Wales.

Thursday 9 February

Chartered Society of Physiotherapy strike places NHS physiotherapy staff on the picket line, while the university strikes also resume at 150 institutions.

Friday 10 February

University strikes continue and thousands of ambulance workers belonging to Unison across five services in England will head to the picket lines.

Saturday 11 February

Aslef members working on the Bakerloo line of the London Underground walk out again.

Tuesday 14 February

University strikes resume on Valentine’s Day while NEU members in Wales walk out again.

Wednesday 15 February

University strikes continue.

Thursday 16 February

In Northern Ireland, Unite members working in health and social care and as ambulance staff will begin the first of two 48-hour strikes.

University strikes continue.

Friday 17 February

The above action by Unite members continues in Northern Ireland.

Monday 20 February

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff from the GMB union will stage a further walkout, as will Unite ambulance workers across trusts in the North East, East Midlands and Wales.

Tuesday 21 February

University strikes continue.

Wednesday 22 February

Unite ambulance workers strike in the North West of England.

University strikes continue.

Thursday 23 February

The second round of 48-hour strikes by health and social care workers and ambulance staff with Unite begins in Northern Ireland.

University strikes continue.

Friday 24 February

The above action by Unite members continues in Northern Ireland.

Monday 27 February

University strikes continue.

Tuesday 28 February

NEU members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions of England are set to strike.

University strikes continue.