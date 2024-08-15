Support truly

The train drivers’ union could return to the negotiating table to demand further pay hikes in as little as six months after Labour made a pay offer in a bid to head off strikes.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said he believes train drivers will back the new deal, potentially ending years of strikes.

But he suggested the union could return to the negotiating table in just six months.

Asked on LBC whether train drivers will accept Labour’s pay deal, Mr Wheelan said: “I believe this will go through.”

But pressed on how long the offer would be satisfactory or when the union would return for more cash, he said: “We won’t go back to the table with anybody for at least six to eight months.”

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has not ruled out future train strikes as drivers vote on a new pay deal ( PA )

The settlement due to be voted on by Aslef members includes three pay increases covering pay awards between 2019 and 2025.

For the average train driver, this would raise salaries from £60,000 to £69,000, with an immediate payment of £6,000 in backdated wages.

The union chief claimed the deal comes after years of what he described as “utter contempt” from privatised train companies and the previous Conservative government.

Mr Whelan credited the Labour government with engaging in meaningful negotiations, adding: “We finally have a new government that listens and wants to make the railway work for staff, passengers, and the taxpayer.”

Despite the steps, he said the deal does not cover the broader cost-of-living crisis that plagued workers over the last five years.

He said while the current agreement addresses past grievances, concerns about pay and conditions remain unresolved.

The dispute began in July 2021 involving 14 major English rail firms controlled by the Department for Transport (DfT) including South Western Railway, Govia Thameslink, Avanti West Coast, and others.

Since the pandemic, rail revenue has plummeted with taxpayers subsidising the industry. The Tories linked any pay increases to reforms in working practices.

Labour’s transport secretary, Louise Haigh, welcomed the potential breakthrough, adding: “When I took this job, I said I wanted to move fast and fix things – starting by bringing an end to rail strikes.

“The Conservatives were happy to see the taxpayer pay the price as strikes dragged on and on, and passengers suffered. This Labour government is doing the right thing and putting passengers first.”

The Conservatives accused Labour of having “just caved to the unions”.

“A ‘no strings’ deal means this will be paid for by passengers and taxpayers,” shadow transport secretary Helen Whately said.

“Ditching working practice reforms leaves a hole in the finances that can only be filled by higher fares or higher taxes.”