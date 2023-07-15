All the UK strike dates confirmed for July 2023

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain is bracing for further industrial action this month as junior doctors belonging to the British Medical Association (BMA) stage a five-day walkout and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) introduces more strike dates, threatening to bring yet more disruption to rail services.

Senior doctors are also downing stethoscopes for a 48-hour period in July and Aslef, the train drivers’ union, has taken “action short of a strike” by calling a six-day overtime ban, which is nevertheless likely to result in the cancellation of trains relied upon by beleaguered commuters.

Months of negotiations between the government and unions representing workers in public-facing professions have failed to yield a solution to ongoing disputes over pay and working conditions in a number of sectors, leaving the NHS with little choice but to cancel routine appointments and treatments and travellers stranded on platforms.

The most recent rail strikes in late May and early June made life difficult for parents in half-term week and for those attending specific summer events such as the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, the FA Cup Final in London and the Epsom Derby, as trainline employees and station staff sought to demonstrate the importance of the services they provide.

And those were only the latest instances of industrial action bringing the UK to a halt after a long winter in which thousands of public sector workers took to the picket line.

From nurses and teachers to civil servants, postal workers and driving instructors, working people have demanded salary increases in response to the sky-high rate of inflation and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

While some of those disputes have since been resolved, many more threaten to rumble on amid little sign of progress.

Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the BMA, have urged Rishi Sunak’s administration to come forward with a fresh offer above the 5 per cent wage rise proposed so far to prevent what promises to be “the longest single walkout by doctors in the NHS’s history”.

“Even now the government can avert our action by coming to the table with a credible offer on pay restoration,” they said.

But common ground appears likely to remain elusive after health secretary Steve Barclay accused the BMA of “walking away” from the table.

RMT general-sectretary Mick Lynch has meanwhile told The Independent that further rail strikes are “fairly likely”so long as its talks with government negotiators remain in a state of deadlock.

Here is a list of all of the major walkouts that have been announced so far for July 2023, with more likely to follow.

All the strike dates for July

Monday 3 July

Aslef train drivers’ union begins a six-day overtime ban for members.

Tuesday 4 July

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Wednesday 5 July

Teachers in England belonging to the National Education Union (NEU) stage the first of two days of strike action.

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Thursday 6 July

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Friday 7 July

Teachers in England belonging to the NEU stage the second of two days of strike action.

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Saturday 8 July

Final day of Aslef overtime ban.

Thursday 13 July

Five-day strike by junior doctors belonging to the BMA begins at 7am.

Friday 14 July

Junior doctors’ strike continues.

Saturday 15 July

Junior doctors’ strike continues.

Sunday 16 July

Junior doctors’ strike continues.

Monday 17 July

Junior doctors’ strike continues.

Tuesday 18 July

Junior doctors’ strike concludes at 7am.

Thursday 20 July

Rail workers belonging to the RMT stage the first of three days of national strike action.

Senior doctors belonging to the BMA stage the first of two days of strike action.

Friday 21 July

Senior doctor’s stage the second of two days of strike action.

Saturday 22 July

RMT members stage the second of three days of national rail strike action.

Sunday 23 July

RMT commences six-day strike on the London Underground.

Monday 24 July

RMT Tube strike continues.

Tuesday 25 July

RMT Tube strike continues.

Wednesday 26 July

RMT Tube strike continues.

Thursday 27 July

RMT Tube strike continues.

Friday 28 July

Final day of RMT Tube strike.

Saturday 29 July

RMT members stage the third of three days of national rail strike action.