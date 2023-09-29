There’s no such thing as ‘just a tree’ – here are some that make me go ‘wow’

Heartbreaking. Absolutely heartbreaking. Yes, it is ‘only’ a tree, as one of my twitter followers commented on my reaction to the felling of the Hadrian’s Wall Sycamore. And yes, trees get felled the whole time, so that we can manufacture, build and burn, be warm, be comfortable, and be safe.

So why have so many felt so sick about what happened in Northumberland? It is not merely that so many have seen that tree during the 300 years it has been part of our world, been close to it, and shared its beauty with others. It is that in our sadness we are reminded of how much trees mean to us, why we love them, why we can’t live without them.

For some years now, I have posted a Tree of the Day on social media. I am not an expert. I don’t really want to be. I just want to keep spotting trees that make me go “wow.” It happens, many times, every day, wherever in the world I may be. The vast majority of my Trees of the Day are pictures taken by me, on my phone. Occasionally I post photos sent to me by others. Whenever I do, someone will almost always send me a photo of the Hadrian’s Wall Sycamore, suggesting I make it my Tree of the Day. I already did, a fair while back, when athlete turned commentator and businessman Brendan Foster sent me a picture of it while out on one of his long walks. It is the near perfect tree in the near perfect setting.