King Charles conveys ‘deepest affection’ for Canada amid Trump’s 51st state threat

King Charles has reportedly expressed his “deep affection” for Canada as Donald Trump has threatened to annex the nation and has engaged in a trade war with his northern neighbour.

His Majesty, who is also King of Canada, delivered a warm exchange of greetings in French and English to Gregory Peters, the Usher of the Black Rod of the Senate of Canada and Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagne ahead of a private meeting on Wednesday.

In the 30-minute meeting, they are thought to have discussed topics “of great concern to all parties, both nationally and internationally”.

A royal source told The Telegraph that it would have been unusual if they had not discussed Mr Trump’s threat to wreak financial devastation on Canada amid an escalating and erratic trade war, alongside repeated vows to make the country America’s 51st state.

Charles is “very conscious” of his global responsibility and unique diplomatic role and is determined to put that to use, a royal source previously said.

The audience was held to present Mr Peters with a new ceremonial sword commissioned by the Senate in the King’s honour to mark the change of reign.

Charles is said to have shared his personal thanks for what was described as such a thoughtful gesture as he bestowed the sword on Mr Peters.

Mr Trump praised King Charles III as a "beautiful man" as Sir Keir Starmer presented a letter inviting the US president for a “historic second state visit” to the UK last month.

It came as Mr Trump threatened to double his planned tariffs on steel and aluminium from 25 per cent to 50 per cent for Canada, before backtracking on the plan just hours later. Trump also threatened economic coercion in his annexation threats and suggested on Tuesday that the border is a fictional line.

Incoming Canadian prime minister Mark Carney has pledged to impose 29.8 billion Canadian dollars (£16bn) worth of retaliatory tariffs until the US commits to free trade.

“We don’t want to do this because we believe in open borders and free and fair trade but we are doing this in response,” Mr Carney said.

Mr Carney, who will be sworn in Friday, spoke to reporters as Trump officially increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25 per cent. Canada is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminium to the US.

“I am ready to sit down with President Trump at the appropriate time under a position where there is respect for Canadian sovereignty and we are working for a common approach, a much more comprehensive approach for trade,” Mr Carney said.

Despite Mr Trump’s claim that the US doesn’t need Canada, nearly a quarter of the oil America consumes per day comes from Canada. About 60% of US crude oil imports are from Canada, and 85% of electricity imports as well.

Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the US and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon is eager for and investing for national security.

Nearly $3.6 billion Canadian (US$2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border each day.