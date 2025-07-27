Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump was cheered on by supporters urging him ‘not to trust’ Sir Keir Starmer as he took to the green at his golf resort in Scotland for the second day.

Wearing a white baseball cap branded USA, the US president waved to journalists as he arrived at his Turnberry golf resort in a white golf buggy.

A woman standing nearby repeatedly shouted “We love you Trump” and “thank you”, while another onlooker chanted “Trump Trump Trump Trump” as the US president took a shot.

open image in gallery One placard read: “Starmer is a w****r”, while another said: “Starmer is a**ho”. ( Getty Images )

Another small group of three people gathered near the fairway, carrying hand-painted signs that read: “President Trump don’t trust Starmer”, alongside an explicit insult aimed at the prime minister.

One placard read: “Starmer is a w****r”, while another said: “Starmer is a****le”.

One woman holding the placard wore a red “Make America Great Again” cap fitted with fake hair and laughed as she watched Mr Trump.

Another supporter, dressed in a floral anorak and a “Make England Great Again” cap, waved a US flag and carried a smaller sign with the same message. They were joined by a man in black wearing an Adidas cap.

Mr Trump’s visit to Turnberry is part of a private five-day trip to Scotland, which began on Friday night.

open image in gallery Donald Trump was cheered on by supporters as he arrived at his Turnberry golf resort ( Getty Images )

Later on Sunday, he is due to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for talks expected to focus on trade relations between the US and Europe.

On Monday, the president is scheduled to meet with Sir Keir. The pair are expected to discuss trade issues, including the recent UK-US trade deal.

Reports have suggested the prime minister will push for American tariffs on British steel to be reduced.

While Mr Trump played his round on Sunday morning, a heavy security presence was in place at Turnberry.

The president drove his own buggy but was surrounded by a fleet of similar vehicles carrying Secret Service agents.

open image in gallery Wearing a white baseball cap branded USA, the US president waved to journalists as he arrived at his Turnberry golf resort in a white golf buggy ( REUTERS )

Police officers and military personnel could be seen searching the area around the resort, which has been ringed by metal fencing.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Edinburgh and Aberdeen on Saturday to protest against the US president’s visit, organised by the Stop Trump Coalition.

Police Scotland said that no arrests were made but a 50-year-old woman was given a recorded police warning in Edinburgh.

After spending some time at his South Ayrshire resort, the President will head to Aberdeenshire, where he is expected to open a second course at his Trump International golf resort in Balmedie.

During his time in the north east, Mr Trump is also due to meet Scottish First Minister John Swinney.

The US president bought Turnberry in 2014, describing it as “one of the most spectacular places in the world”.

Despite repeated protests during past visits, he has regularly returned to play golf at his Scottish courses.