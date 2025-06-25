Details unveiled for Trump’s unprecedented second state visit with King

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is set to undertake a full state visit to the UK this September, a move understood to have been brought forward by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, despite reservations from King Charles.

The decision to proceed directly with a "bells and whistles" state visit, as reported by The Times, comes amid suggestions that the King and the US president's demanding schedules precluded an initial informal gathering over the summer.

However, the Palace had reportedly hoped for a more gradual approach, building towards the grander event.

Concerns within the Palace are said to include Mr Trump’s previous threat to designate Canada as the 51st US state – a matter of particular relevance given King Charles's role as the monarch of Canada.

In an attempt to facilitate a less formal introduction, King Charles personally suggested a meeting at Balmoral or Dumfries House in Scotland.

This invitation was conveyed in a letter delivered to Mr Trump by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Oval Office in February.

open image in gallery Then-Prince Charles with Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace in June 2019 on the first day of the US president’s state visit to the UK ( Getty Images )

But it is understood that, although all options were explored, there were logistical challenges surrounding an informal visit, with complexities in both the King and Mr Trump’s diaries meaning a private meeting was not possible over the course of the summer months.

The diary issues come despite the King heading to Scotland for his summer break each year, and Mr Trump being expected to visit his new, second golf course in Aberdeenshire when it opens this summer.

It is said that the logistical reasons why the private meeting cannot precede the state visit are understood and appreciated by all parties.

Formal planning for the official state visit has now begun.

open image in gallery Sir Keir gives Mr Trump an invitation for a second state visit

The Manu Regia, the hand-signed formal invitation from the monarch to Mr Trump for a second state visit, was hand-delivered last week by British representatives from the Washington embassy to the White House.

A Palace aide said: “His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the First Lady later this year.”

The exact dates of Mr Trump’s stay will be announced in due course, but September is said to be the most likely.

The politician was already feted with a grand state visit to the UK, hosted by the late Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

open image in gallery Mr Trump with Queen Elizabeth in 2019

Precedent for second-term US presidents who have already made a state visit is usually tea or lunch with the monarch at Windsor Castle, as was the case for George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

But Mr Trump is being treated with an unprecedented second state visit for a US president, this time at Windsor.

The Times suggested Sir Keir was hoping to prioritise his attempt to curry favour with Mr Trump and capitalise on the president’s fascination with the royal family.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “It’s a matter for the Palace.”