Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is set to arrive in the UK tomorrow for a rare second state visit at the invitation of King Charles III and prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Hand-delivering the invitation in February, Sir Keir said the US president’s trip would be “unprecedented” and “historic”. Mr Trump made his first state visit to the UK in 2019, during his first presidential term, where he was greeted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Here’s everything you need to know about the visit:

What is a state visit?

A state visit is a formal trip to the UK by the head of another country. Traditionally, the leader is invited by the monarch, who is acting on government advice.

open image in gallery The president was hand-delivered an invitation to visit the UK from the King by Keir Starmer in February ( PA )

It is a grand occasion, intended to mark positive relations between the two nations. Alongside the ceremony, there also tend to be political discussions between the leaders.

It is unusual for a US president serving a second term to be offered a state visit. They are usually instead invited for tea or lunch with the monarch, as happened with former presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush.

Responding to the King and Sir Keir’s invitation in February, Mr Trump said it was a “great, great honour”.

What are the plans for the state visit?

Tuesday

Lasting for three days, Mr Trump and the first lady Melania will be landing in the UK on Tuesday 16 September. They will be greeted on behalf of the King by the ambassador of the United States of America and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting.

The president is not expected to make any public engagements on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace has confirmed, instead remaining within the private Windsor Castle estate.

Wednesday

The following day, the couple will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, before a formal welcome by King Charles and Queen Camilla. A royal salute will be fired from the east lawn of Windsor Castle and the Tower of London.

open image in gallery The King and Queen, who were then the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, met with Donald Trump and his wife Melania, during their previous state visit in 2019 ( PA )

There will be a carriage procession through the Windsor estate with all four members of the royal family in attendance alongside the US president and first lady.

After visiting the State Dining Room and special US-themed display of the Royal Collection, the group will visit the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, and lay a wreath.

There will later be a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 military jets over Windsor Castle’s east lawn, followed by a traditional grand state banquet with around 150 guests.

Thursday

President Trump will meet Sir Keir at Chequers, alongside his wife, Lady Victoria. After viewing the Sir Winston Churchill archives, there will be a bilateral meeting between the two world leaders.

The pair will later attend a business reception at the site hosted by chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Sir Keir and Lady Victory will say goodbye to the Trumps at Chequers. The Lord Chamberlain, on behalf of the King, is to bid the final farewell to them to mark the end of the state visit.

What protests are planned for Trump’s state visit?

open image in gallery The ‘Trump Baby’ balloon joins demonstrators as they march to Parliament Square in 2018 ( PA )

There have been several vocal opponents against Mr Trump’s state visit, often citing his divisive politics and stance on issues such as migration, climate change and Gaza.

A “Trump Not Welcome” demonstration has been planned by the Stop Trump Coalition in London on Wednesday 17 September. The group previously organised a protest against the US president’s visit in 2018, which drew around 250,000 attendees.

A spokesperson for the Stop Trump Coalition said: “We are protesting against this undeserved state visit to make sure the world knows this is not done in our name.

“The UK government is rolling out the red carpet so we want to show the massive opposition to Trump and creeping fascism – and pressure our own government in the UK to stand up to Trump and his disastrous policies and show solidarity with people who are already suffering from their effects, from the US to Palestine.”

The group also organised protests in Aberdeen and Edinburgh against Mr Trump's recent visit to Scotland. Hundreds of demonstrators turned out in the two cities.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said he will boycott the ceremonial banquet for Mr Trump to “send a message” to the US president and Sir Keir over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.