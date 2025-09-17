Donald Trump’s historic second UK state visit: In pictures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have welcomed Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the UK as the US president's historic second state visit got under way.

The American leader and First Lady were treated to a personal, family-centred greeting outside Victoria House, a little-known property nestled in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore on the private Windsor estate.

William and Kate were deployed at the start of the royal charm offensive to greet the Trumps who arrived in Marine One, the call sign of the United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying the president.

The princess gave Mr Trump a broad smile as they shook hands at Windsor Castle.

The president shook hands warmly with William and patted the heir to the throne affectionately on his right arm.

The Trumps and the Waleses walked side by side following their arrival – with William and Mr Trump chatting in the middle of the group, while the US president held his wife Melania's hand.

William was heard to say, "This is my father" to Mr Trump as they approached the King, as Charles gestured with a small wave of his hand.

Mr Trump shook hands with the King and the pair chatted enthusiastically together, with the president also placing his hand on Charles's arm as they shook hands.

The King was earlier seen chuckling and flattening down his hair at Victoria House after the downdraft from a noisy Marine One lifting off sent gusts of wind across the walled garden to the house.

The state-of-the-art presidential helicopter, fitted with missile defence and radar jamming systems, landed on the lawn of the vast Walled Garden in the Berkshire grounds at 12.14pm on Wednesday.

The King had arrived with the Queen in the state Bentley at 12.02pm before heading inside Victoria House, where Charles could be seen standing just inside a door and watching the helicopter land.

The timings were slightly behind schedule with Mr Trump stepping out of the helicopter at 12.16pm, behind the planned time of 11.55am.

The prince and princess escorted the president and his wife the short walking distance to meet the King and Queen in front of the gable-ended Victoria House.

The unique setting, never used before at an incoming state visit in modern times, is just one of a number of flourishes being added to impress the controversial billionaire-turned politician, who sees the King as his "friend".

Camilla rallied to attend the first engagement of the key diplomatic royal duty after pulling out of the Duchess of Kent's funeral on Tuesday due to acute sinusitis.

The Queen wore a vibrant sapphire blue dress, a matching coat by Fiona Clare and hat by Philip Treacy and a sapphire and diamond brooch.

Here The Independent has compiled a gallery of the best pictures from president’s trip – which will be updated throughout the week.