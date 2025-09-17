Trump UK visit live: Crowds turn out to support ‘special man’ before King Charles welcomes US president
Trump’s visit is under tight security, with four arrests made after pictures of the US president and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle
Crowds have turned out to support Donald Trump in Windsor before the King welcomes the US president.
Mr Trump will begin the schedule for his unprecedented second state visit to the UK this morning with a formal reception by Charles at Windsor Castle.
Speaking to The Independent in Windsor, Dianne, 52, from north London, said she thought Mr Trump receiving two state visits showed “what a special man he is”.
However, protesters have shown up in the Berkshire town too, as thousands are set to demonstrate against Mr Trump’s stay on the streets of London later.
In a scathing op-ed in the Guardian, London mayor Sadiq Khan lashed out at Mr Trump, branding him an “autocrat” and accusing him of “ fanning the flames of divisive, far-right politics”.
The US president’s visit is under tight security, with four arrests made near Windsor after pictures of Mr Trump and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the castle.
Wednesday will see the president and first lady Melania Trump treated to a military parade – described by the MoD as the largest guard of honour ever at a state visit – as well as gun salutes, a joint US-UK flypast, a carriage procession, and a lavish state banquet.
Meanwhile, prime minister Keir Starmer is expected to use the visit to bolster the “special relationship”.
Trump supporter 'very excited' to be in Windsor for president's visit
The Independent’s reporter Nicole Wootton-Cane reports from Windsor:
Sat opposite the castle with a flag in hand, Heather Dargie-Doug said she was “very excited” to be in Windsor for the president’s visit.
“I like that he gets things done,” she told The Independent. “He says he’s going to do something and he does it, whereas we lack that.”
She described Trump as “the most fantastic businessman” and said she thought he had been so successful in the US because he ran the country “like a business”.
But Trump’s visit has been mired in controversy. On Wednesday morning, four people were arrested after pictures of Donald Trump and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle in a reminder of the president’s previous relationship with Epstein.
“I think it’s sad so many people come out in hate, because he comes in love,” Ms Dargie-Doug said.
“The image on the building – I do think it’s disrespectful to the castle.”
She continued: “I know he’s done wrong, but we’ve all got a past. He was young, he was stupid, I do feel he was a bit of a lad. I don’t think it should blacken his name, I don’t think it was knowingly.”
She added she felt those who supported Trump had “deep trust” in him. “He’s doing so much to improve the country and make it good again,” she said. “He’s learned from his mistakes. He has proved himself as a good, top man.”
Watch: Images of Trump and Epstein projected on Windsor Castle as US president begins UK state visit
Trumps set to leave London for Windsor shortly
The Trumps are set to leave London for Windsor shortly.
The US president and first lady spent Tuesday night at Winfield House, the US ambassador’s official residence, after arriving in the UK on Tuesday evening.
Officer set to give guard of honour's commands during ceremonies has 'some nerves'
Lieutenant Colonel Storm Green, a South African officer of the Coldstream Guards in the British Army, has said there are “nerves” before commanding the guard of honour at Windsor Castle.
Lt Col Green will give the guard of honour’s commands during the ceremonies before inviting US President Donald Trump to inspect the troops.
He told the PA news agency: “There are some nerves but that sort of apprehension makes you feel alive and like it’s an important event, which it is.”
He went on: “It’s certainly the biggest state visit that I’ve taken part in, so there’s been a bit more rehearsal than normal, slightly different movements and dimensions I suppose than usual.
“So lots of rehearsal, lots of shining of kits, lots of discussion, lots of co-ordination behind the scenes, which luckily isn’t my role today because that’s definitely the most difficult bit of it, so plenty of preparation.”
He added: “Big events like this, even if you have a small role, you obviously want to do it well and show yourself off, show your organisation off and show your country off in best possible light, so I’m keen to get it right.”
In pictures: Trump supporters turn out in Windsor for US president
Full story: Sadiq Khan says US president ‘has perhaps done the most’ to encourage far right
Donald Trump and his allies have done “the most to fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world in recent years”, Sir Sadiq Khan has said.
As the US president arrived in the UK for his historic second state visit, the London mayor attacked him for “scapegoating minorities, illegally deporting US citizens and deploying the military to the streets of diverse cities”.
“These actions aren’t just inconsistent with western values – they’re straight out of the autocrat’s playbook,” Sir Sadiq added.
Political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Sadiq Khan says Trump has fanned the flames of far-right politics
Tourists disappointed most of Windsor shut off for Trump's visit
The Independent’s reporter Nicole Wootton-Cane reports from Windsor:
One German tourist said today was her one day in Windsor after a long trip to the UK and she was disappointed most of the town was shut off for Trump’s visit. “It is exciting but Trump is not my friend. I will come again next year!,” she added.
How much will Donald Trump’s UK state visit cost taxpayers?
Crowds turn out to support 'the big boss' Donald Trump in Windsor
The Independent’s reporter Nicole Wootton-Cane reports from Windsor:
Crowds have turned out to support Donald Trump in Windsor before the King welcomes the US president.
Richard Balding, 32, Dougie Newton, 56, and Charlie Gummer, 34, spoke to The Independent about their reasons for travelling to the Berkshire town today.
“Of course I’m here to support Trump,” Mr Newton said. “He’s the big boss, isn’t he? I like everything about him. Free speech king. I was at the march on Saturday – we look at him as our big boss. We love him.”
He said it was “a shame” Trump hadn’t spoken in parliament. “They should be bringing him here in a gold coach – they’re keeping him prisoner in the castle, aren’t they!”
Streets lining Windsor Castle grow busier
The Independent’s reporter Nicole Wootton-Cane reports from Windsor:
The streets lining Windsor Castle are growing busier as reporters and TV crews stand alongside supporters and protesters in preparation for Trump’s arrival.
Metal railings have been erected on the footpath running alongside the castle for crowds to gather despite the rain.
