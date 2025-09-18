Trump UK visit live: Starmer to meet US president for crunch talks in bid to protect ‘special relationship’
Labour government has unveiled £150 billion worth of US investment in Britain during Trump’s historic second state visit
Sir Keir Starmer will meet Donald Trump for crunch talks today in a bid to protect the “special relationship” between the US and UK.
The British prime minister will host the US president at his grace and favour country home, Chequers, on Thursday, as the UK continues attempts to woo Mr Trump during his unprecedented second state visit to the country.
Sir Keir announced the prospect of some £150 billion flowing into the UK from big US companies such as Blackstone and Palantir overnight.
And as the two leaders meet at the estate in Buckinghamshire, they plan to sign a technology prosperity deal, touted as offering major investment by US tech firms in Britain, that will help to develop its AI capabilities.
Sir Keir will hope to focus on the strength of renewed transatlantic ties, with talks on trade, investment and foreign policy expected – but both sides are facing difficult questions.
When the two leaders face the press in a joint news conference later today, some big and potentially awkward topics are expected to be raised, from Jeffrey Epstein to the UK’s stance on Israel.
The talks come after the King and Mr Trump hailed the “special relationship” between the US and UK during speeches at a glittering state banquet in Windsor Castle last night.
Trump hails Charles as 'great gentleman and great King' as pair say goodbye
Donald Trump has described Charles as “a great gentleman and a great king” as the pair said goodbye to each other.
The US president issued the words of praise to reporters as he left Windsor, according to the BBC.
Trump leaves Windsor
Donald Trump has just been driven out of Windsor Castle.
Mr Trump was in ‘The Beast’, the US president’s official car, although he is expected to get into the president’s helicopter Marine One.
He will be travelling from Berkshire to the prime minister’s country estate in Buckinghamshire, a drive of around 45 minutes, or a helicopter journey of roughly 15 minutes.
Donald Trump and King Charles appear on steps of Windsor Castle
Donald Trump and King Charles have just appeared on the steps of Windsor Castle as the US president prepares to leave.
The pair shook hands twice, before Mr Trump got into ‘The Beast’, the US president’s official car.
Watch: Ed Davey explains why he boycotted Donald Trump's state banquet at Windsor
The timetable for today
Donald Trump’s historic second state visit to the UK continues today. Here is an outline of the timetable for the day:
- In the morning, the president and First Lady Melania Trump will formally bid farewell to the King and Queen at Windsor Castle.
- Mr Trump will travel to Chequers, where he will be met by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Starmer.
- The president and the Prime Minister will view the Sir Winston Churchill archives held at Chequers, before having a bilateral meeting.
- They will then join a business reception, hosted by the Chancellor, where they will both deliver remarks.
- The president and the Prime Minister will hold a press conference at Chequers.
- After Mr Trump’s departure from Windsor Castle, the Queen and First Lady will tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library.
- Afterwards, Mrs Trump will join the Princess of Wales at Frogmore Gardens to meet the Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme.
- Mrs Trump will then travel to Chequers to join the president for the remainder of the day’s programme.
- The president and the First Lady will bid farewell to the Prime Minister and Lady Starmer at Chequers.
- At the conclusion of the visit, The Lord Chamberlain will bid farewell to Mr and Mrs Trump on behalf of the King, before they depart the UK.
Trump expected to leave Windsor Castle shortly
Donald Trump is expected to leave Winsor Castle shortly.
The US president is set to travel to Chequers, the British prime minister’s country home, where he and Sir Keir Starmer will hold private talks before a press conference is put on later.
The first lady will remain in Windsor to spend some more time with the royal family.
Analysis: Starmer and Trump’s ‘special relationship’ could unravel over these divisive issues
As Donald Trump bid farewell to King Charles on Thursday morning after what the US president clearly considered to be a successful state trip, all eyes turned to the political arena where the UK-US “special relationship” will truly be put to the test.
For Sir Keir Starmer, his mini summit with President Trump at Chequers carries enormous significance – not just for his foreign policy but also his own standing at home given that Labour MPs are openly questioning whether he should continue as PM.
But the prime minister knows that, as well as being a potential boost for him domestically, the two face clashing over difficult issues which could really test Trump’s description of the relationship. Among these are steel, tariffs, Ukraine and even the Jeffrey Epstein scandal which put paid to Lord Mandelson and threatens to drag in the US president. But, most pressing, is Gaza, a subject on which Sir Keir and Trump are in no way aligned.
The Independent’s David Maddox writes:
Starmer and Trump’s ‘special relationship’ could unravel over these divisive issues
Minister defends Swinney's attendance at state banquet following criticism over Gaza
A senior member of the Scottish Cabinet has defended John Swinney’s attendance at a state banquet held to honour US President Donald Trump.
Justice Secretary Angela Constance insisted people would expect the First Minister to “be representing Scotland at an international level”.
Her comments came in the wake of a social media post from SNP MP Chris Law – which has now been deleted – which said those attending the banquet on Wednesday would be “conceding that it’s acceptable to support genocide in Gaza”.
That came after a group of three independent experts commissioned by the United Nations’ Human Rights Council concluded Israel is committing genocide in the Palestinian territory.
Ms Constance said she does not know why SNP colleague Mr Law had posted such a comment, saying her focus this week had been on steering “historic” reforms to Scotland’s justice system through Holyrood.
“With the greatest respect I have not been glued to social media,” she told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Thursday.
“The Scottish Government’s position on the suffering, the genocide in Gaza is very, very clear and we are playing our part to step up, call for justice, call for an end to that suffering and doing practical endeavours.”
She added it was “only this week we are seeing those that have been hurt and injured coming to Scotland” – with two children injured in the conflict travelling to the country for treatment, along with their families.
Ms Constance added: “People in Scotland also expect our First Minister to be representing Scotland at an international level, that is in the interests of all us.”
What will Starmer give to Trump today
The British prime minister will present the US president with a bespoke ministerial red box styled to take back to the White House.
Sir Keir Starmer is also set to show Donald Trump items from the Churchill archives.
US firms to invest £150 billion in UK as part of Trump’s state visit
American investment worth £150 billion has been unveiled as part of US President Donald Trump’s historic second state visit.
Some 7,600 “high quality” jobs will be created across the country as a result of the influx of cash from big US firms, according to the Government.
Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the announcement, ahead of a day of high-level discussions with Mr Trump at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country home.
The PM said: “When we back British brilliance, champion our world-class industries, and forge deeper global alliances — especially with friends like the US — we help shape the future for generations to come and make people across the country better off.
“These investments are a testament to Britain’s economic strength and a bold signal that our country is open, ambitious and ready to lead.
“Jobs, growth and opportunity is what I promised for working people, and it’s exactly what this state visit is delivering.”
Among the firms pledging investment in the UK are asset management company Blackstone, which will invest £90 billion cash on top of £10 billion previously announced to develop data centres.
Others include investment firm Prologis, pledging £3.9 billion, and software company Palantir, pledging £1.5 billion.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments