Independent
Trump UK visit live: President departs Britain after telling Starmer to call in military against migrants

British prime minister hails two countries’ ‘special relationship’ during joint press conference to round off Trump's state visit to UK

David Maddox
at Chequers
,Tara Cobham,Kate Devlin,Andrew Feinberg
Friday 19 September 2025 05:00 BST
Comments
Trump tells Starmer to ‘call out the military’ on small boats

Donald Trump’s state visit has drawn to a close after he told Sir Keir Starmer to call in the military to tackle illegal immigration during a joint press conference in Chequers.

The US president punched the air, smiled and waved as he boarded Air Force One alongside the first lady on Thursday afternoon.

The couple departed from London’s Stansted Airport shortly after he and the UK prime minister spoke to the world’s media as they hailed the two countries’ “special relationship”.

Sir Keir said a tech deal with the US would “change lives” and mark a “new era”, following crunch bilateral talks over trade, Gaza, and Ukraine earlier in the day.

However, Mr Trump told the UK prime minister to take a tougher line on tackling illegal migration, saying: “You have people coming in, and I told the prime minister I would stop it, and it doesn’t matter if you call out the military, it doesn’t matter what means you use.”

The turn to policy came after the pomp and glamour of Wednesday’s ceremonies at Windsor Castle, where the Trumps were charmed by the royal family’s soft diplomacy.

For a stumbling PM and a strutting president, the state visit was a success

Editorial: The ceremonials were flawless, the royal family peerless and the performance of Keir Starmer was a reminder that Labour – and Britain – have a prime minister with the potential to deliver
Athena Stavrou19 September 2025 05:00

Trump on Starmer: 'I just think he is a really fine person'

Fox News are currently airing an interview with Donald Trump recorded earlier today in the UK.

Asked whether he thinks Sir Keir Starmer’s government will survive, the US president said: “I just think he’s a really fine person, him and his wife. He’s a really fine guy.”

He did add that Sir Keir is “more liberal” than himself, and said he thinks he should be tougher on immigration and move to open the North Sea for oil drilling.

(Lauren Hurley/No 10 Downing St)
Athena Stavrou19 September 2025 03:59

Watch: Day two of Donald Trump’s UK state visit in three minutes

Athena Stavrou19 September 2025 02:40

Trump says he asked Sadiq Khan not to be invited to banquet

Donald Trump has claimed that he asked that Sir Sadiq Khan not be invited to the state banquet.

Speaking on Air Force One on his flight back to the US, the president said he “didn’t want him there”.

He added:"I asked that he not be there.

"I think the mayor of London Khan is among the worst mayors in the world, and we have some bad ones.”

He added: "He wanted to be there. As I understand it, I didn't want it. I've not liked him for a long time.

"I just think, you know, I have a certain pride in London and the UK."

(PA Wire)
Athena Stavrou19 September 2025 02:00

Trump reveals what he and the King spoke about

Donald Trump said the King was “more interested in trade” than talking to him about environmental concerns.

In an interview with Fox News, the US president said: “I think that he was more interested in trade.

“You know, he loves the environment too. He likes to talk about the environment, but he was more interested in trade than anything else.

“We’re working on a trade deal with the UK, which is going to be good deal for both, and we’re working with the prime minister and his various representatives. I think it’s going to be a great deal for both.”

(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Athena Stavrou19 September 2025 01:00

Six key takeaways from Donald Trump’s press conference with Keir Starmer

The Independent looked at the key takeaways after the pair’s media grilling
Athena Stavrou19 September 2025 00:17

Anti-Trump protesters hold rally in Edinburgh on final day of state visit

Anti-Trump protesters have held a rally in Edinburgh to voice their opposition to the US president, on the final day of his state visit to the UK.

Around 200 demonstrators gathered on the Meadows on Thursday evening, many carrying placards and banners with slogans attacking Donald Trump.

Placards carried by the crowd included the slogans “Stop Trump”, “Deny Trump not climate”, and “No red carpet for rights abusers”.

The demonstrators were also led in a number of pro-Palestine and anti-Trump chants.

Ann Peace, 63, who travelled to the rally from Glenrothes in Fife, said she came to protest because “Trump’s wrong”.

“I need to make sure he’s aware he’s not welcome in Scotland. He’s not welcome anywhere, but he’s absolutely not welcome in Scotland,” she said.

She went on: “He’s dangerous and he’s bad. He could, tomorrow, stop the genocide in Palestine.

“He could say ‘no that’s it, I’m not paying for all your weapons, all your healthcare, all your free housing, I’m going to give that money to people in America who need all those kinds of things, and I’m going to stop a genocide’.”

Athena Stavrou18 September 2025 23:19

Athena Stavrou18 September 2025 22:41

