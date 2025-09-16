Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Climate protesters have interrupted a gala dinner for Republicans in Windsor celebrating Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK.

Campaigners from Fossil Free London shouted “how many will you kill if you drill, baby, drill” – mocking one of the US president’s famous sayings – and held up banners reading “oily money kills” as drums were beaten.

Male guests appeared to force the demonstrators out of the dining hall – bedecked with formal framed portraits - amid shouting.

Two men carried out a demonstrator by his hands and feet. Other guests started filming the disruption on their mobile phones.

Tickets for the formal three-course dinner, organised by Republicans Overseas, were sold out.

Guests at the candlelit formal dinner were surprised by the chaos ( )

Chairman of the Republicans Overseas UK group called for a “Maga revolution” in Britain when he spoke at the event.

Greg Swenson told guests: “I hope whether it's Reform [UK] or a party like Reform, I hope they [the British public] get a Maga revolution, a common sense revolution in the UK.”

Of the protests, he said: “What a great moment for us to actually have a protest. Haters will hate.”

He ended his speech by repeating Mr Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” phrase in defiance of the campaigners.

But campaigners point out that burning fossil fuels is one of the key factors in rising global temperatures.

Robin Wells, director of Fossil Free London, said: “The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries think almost a half of the world’s population will lose their lives due to climate impacts in our lifetime.

“This cascading risk is the greatest security threat our world has ever known...

“We need to stop the drilling. If not, we won't keep living. From the North Sea's Rosebank oil field to Greenland and the USA, we must keep it in the ground.”

In January, a warning by the institute escalated estimates of the risk to global economic wellbeing from fires, flooding, droughts, temperature rises and nature breakdown.

During Tuesday evening, a small group of anti-Trump demonstrators rallied on Windsor’s main street, beneath British and American flags decked out along the road.

Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, were greeted by home secretary Yvette Cooper after they landed in the UK.

The King is due to greet President Trump at nearby Windsor Castle on Wednesday with a ceremonial welcome and a lavish state banquet.

On Sunday, climate change campaigners unfurled a banner with a picture of Mr Trump reading "Climate criminal. War criminal. The only place he's welcome is The Hague," inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

A series of other protests are planned against Mr Trump’s visit to the UK. One of the largest is expected to be in central London on Wednesday, organised by the Stop Trump Coalition.