Tube strikes: What is the dispute between RMT union and TfL?

Londoners face "little to no" service on Tube lines next week when strike action is set to cause severe travel disruption in the capital.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) are taking industrial action across the network between 5 and 11 January.

Transport for London (TfL) has advised customers must travel to consider alternative routes from Sunday, when the worst of the disruption begins.

Tube services will end earlier than normal on Sunday, while from Monday to Thursday severe disruption is expected.

On Friday January 12, Tube services will start later than normal.

Below we take a look at everything you need to know about the walkout:

Severe disruption is expected on the Tube from Sunday (PA Archive)

Why are workers striking?

RMT members are walking out in the ongoing dispute over wages.

In December last year, the RMT rejected a “below inflation pay offer” of 5 per cent from the London Underground.

The union described the offer of 5 per cent as “unacceptable when TfL has created a bonus pot of £13 million for senior managers and the commissioner took an 11 per cent pay rise in 2023 taking his salary up to £395,000.”

The RMT said it wanted to see full staff travel facilities for all Tube workers restored and criticised bosses for freezing pay bands, warning that it would create a “two-tier workforce”.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that Tube workers were “not going to put up with senior managers and commissioners raking it in, while they were given modest below inflation offers.”

"The refusal of TfL to restore staff travel facilities and create a two-tier workforce is also unacceptable,” he added.

“Our members have made it clear that they are prepared to take action and we urge TfL to improve their offer to avert disruption in the capital.”

File photo: Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT Union joins members on the picket line (PA Archive)

What has TfL said?

TfL said talks between it and RMT were ongoing as both sides seek to find a way through the dispute and end the strike actions.

In November, TfL made what it describes as a “full and final offer” to increase the base pay for all London Underground workers by 5 per cent.

This was accepted by members of the ASLEF union but not the RMT.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said he was “disappointed” by RMT’s decision to take further strike action.

“We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford while ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably,” he added.

Will all lines be affected by the strike?

The Elizabeth line, London Overground, DLR, London Trams and London buses are scheduled to operate as normal but may be subject to last-minute changes and will be much busier than usual.

“Severe disruption” is expected across the Tube network, with little or no service expected between the evening of Sunday, 7 January and the morning of Friday, 12 January if the planned strike by RMT members goes ahead.

TfL said it would operate as much of the network as possible, but was expecting disruption.

File photo: People queue for buses during a previous strike (Getty Images)

Customers are advised to complete Tube journeys by 5.30pm on Sunday, although lines serving Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in north London will try to remain open longer.

Football fans are encouraged to make their way straight to the trains after the match as services will start to close from 7.30pm on those lines.

From Monday 8 to Thursday 11 January, severe disruption is expected, with little to no Tube service expected to run.

On Friday 12 January, Tube services will start later than normal, with a good service expected by noon.