Ask Simon Calder anything as Tube strikes set to bring London Underground to a halt

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

London Underground workers are set to stage a series of strikes next week in a dispute over pay, sparking a major headache for commuters into the capital.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action over a 5% pay offer.

On Sunday (7 January) services will stop early, with little or no service across the entire Tube network from Monday to Thursday. Service is expected to resume late on Friday morning.

London Underground passengers have been advised by Transport for London (TfL) to “only travel if their journey is essential”.

Different parts of the workforce will strike on different days to cause maximum disruption without employees having to lose out on four days’ pay.

But why are the strikes taking place? And is there a chance they will be called off before disruption begins on Sunday?

What are your rights for a refund if you’ve already purchased travelcards? And what alternative transport options will be available during industrial action?

I will be on hand from 2pm GMT on Friday 5 January to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ event. I will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 2pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.

If you have more questions you can sign up to my weekly Ask Me Anything email, exclusively for Independent Premium subscribers.

All you need to do to sign up is subscribe to Independent Premium, which you can do here.

When you subscribe you will be asked to select the newsletters you would like to receive - make sure you pick Ask Me Anything to receive my weekly email.

If you’re already subscribed to Independent Premium and want to check out our full offering of Premium and free newsletters click here.