Advertisements of Turkish cosmetic surgery clinics banned for being ‘irresponsible’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Adverts for three cosmetic surgery clinics in Turkey have been banned in the UK for “irresponsibly trivialising” medical tourism.

An advert for AsproMED read: “Are you ready to unleash your inner beauty, dear friend? Look no further than AsproMED, your trusted partner in the realm of medical tourism! Let us guide you towards the path of radiant transformation!”

The advert included a photo of a slim woman holding a balloon while she pointed to her stomach, together with a smaller illustration of a gastric balloon in a stomach, while text underneath stated: “4, 5 Stars Hotel + Travel to Istanbul + Professional Team.”

An advert from AsproMed promoting a range of cosmetic treatments (ASA/PA Wire)

In a similar advert for ClinicHaus Health, the caption read: “Rhinoplasty surgery, one of the most successful doctors in the world … Fill out the form now for the big summer campaign VIP transfer 5 star package Holiday in the most beautiful city in the world.”

ClinicHaus Health claimed its Rhinoplasty procedure was carried out by “one of the most successful doctors in the world.” (ASA/PA Wire)

A third advert for Erdem Clinic stated: “Don’t let your nose overshadow your face. Get the look you dream of with Nose Job treatment. Choose to be the greater beauty that you can be.”

Many consultations carried out by Turkish cosmetic clinics are through WhatsApp and often women only meet their surgeons hours before they go under the knife, British plastic surgeons have warned.

Simon Withers, a British plastic surgeon, said: “I can understand why things seem attractive, look beyond glossy brochures, and hard sell, talk to a surgeon in this country – is it worth taking the risk?”

In the UK, surgeons who have mainly come through the NHS, uphold a standard of clinical professionalism and inform rather than attempt to sell to their patients, he added.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated the adverts, all paid for on Facebook, for allegedly making irresponsible claims and omitting information about the need for medical pre-consultations.

The AsproMed and Erdem clinics did not respond to the ASA’s investigations.

ClinicHaus Health said it had legal certification and authorisation from the Turkish government, and as part of the medical tourism industry offered summer deals from time to time.

An ASA spokesperson said: “We know that consumers are increasingly looking at going abroad for cosmetic surgery due to cost or ease of access and, while many people may be happy with the results, there are still inherent risks.

“That’s why it’s so important that ads for these services aren’t misleading or irresponsible, and why this is a high priority area for the ASA.

“Advertisers targeting people in the UK need to ensure that they’re following the Code, even if the service isn’t based here. They mustn’t trivialise the decision to get cosmetic surgery or put people under pressure to take up time limited offers. They should also make clear the need for a pre-consultation, including where it will take place.

“We’re continuing to monitor the situation, with more investigations underway, and we’re preparing further regulatory action for the near future.”