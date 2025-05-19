Uber ‘ready to launch’ driverless cars in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uber is ready to launch driverless taxis across the UK’s streets despite their approval being pushed back another two years.

Andrew Macdonald, Uber mobility senior vice president, told the BBC the taxi company’s autonomous vehicles would be on Britain’s roads as soon as possible.

Fully autonomous cars were set to be on the roads by 2026 but the new government has pushed that date back to mid 2027.

"We're ready to launch robotaxis in the UK as soon as the regulatory environment is ready for us," Mr Macdonald told the BBC.

In the US, he said robotaxis typically operate for 20 hours per day, seven days per week, and was working with 18 automated car tech companies to bring them to the UK.

open image in gallery A Wayve self-driving car ( PA Wire )

Driverless taxis are also already in operation in China, the UAE and Singapore. Mr Macdonald said the UK was not lagging behind, and it only made sense for the technology to exist where it has been developed.

The previous Conservative government said the technology would be approved by 2026 with former transport secretary Mark Harper travelling in a Wayve self-driving vehicle.

But the Labour government has now said this will be 2027 as it “explores options for short-term trials” in the meantime.

There are concerns around insurance, ownership and liability when a self-driving vehicle is involved in an accident, according to the BBC.

In the US, General Motors stopped its driverless taxi service in San Francisco over safety concerns. “The reality is that one accident is too many,” Mr Macdonald added.

"That said, with EV (electric vehicles), human drivers… we operate in the real world and stuff happens,” Mr Macdonald said.

In January, a video of a man trapped inside a Robotaxi doing circles around an airport carpark in Arizona went viral.

A Department for Transport spokesperson told the BBC: “We are working quickly and will implement self-driving vehicle legislation in the second half of 2027.

“We are also exploring options for short-term trials and pilots to create the right conditions for a thriving self-driving sector.”