Students join pro-Palestinian encampment at University of College London

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pro-Palestine protesters have set up camp outside University College London (UCL) in the latest action by activists outside universities across the country - as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak backed a police crackdown on any protest that became hostile or antisemitic.

The protests are inspired by similar actions across the United States that have seen thousands of college students arrested for holding out in encampments from New York to Los Angeles.

The demonstrators at UCL have said they are for the long haul as they put out an appeal for supplies on social media.

They have joined a number of tent camps at Bristol, Manchester and Warwick. At Goldsmiths, another university in London, students forced their way into the college library earlier this week protesting the war in Gaza.

Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said on Thursday that it was imperative that while freedom of speech was protected, it was vital that Jewish students must not feel unsafe.

It came as the Union of Jewish Students issued a statement on Thursday in which they said Jewish students were angry, tired and hurt by “the continuous torrent of antisemitic hatred” since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

A spokesperson for Mr Sunak said: “The police already have extensive public order powers to tackle disorder at protests and will continue to have our full support in doing so if needed.”

Images posted to social media site X, formerly Twitter, showed half a dozen green and orange tents being erected on a square near the main entrance of UCL at Gower Street.

A banner was unfurled in the middle of the square that read: “UCL students against genocide.”

On Friday, dozens attended a pro-Palestine gathering outside with British-Palestinian plastic surgeon Ghassan Abu Sitta, who recently spent time in Gaza hospitals, delivering a speech.

British-Palestinian plastic surgeon specialising in conflict injuries Ghassan Abu Sitta speaks to the press during a demonstration in support to Palestinian people at University College London (UCL) main entrance ( AFP via Getty Images )

Students waving the Palestinian flag take part in a demonstration in support to Palestinian people at University College London ( AFP via Getty Images )

It is believed that only a dozen or so protesters are involved in the encampment itself. One local report said that the students had said they were “planning to stay here for the long haul till their demands are met”.

A spokesperson for the UCL encampment told Middle East Eye they were prepared to continue their protest until the university divests from Israeli institutions that “profit from the war in Gaza”.

A UCL spokesperson said they were “speaking with the organisers” of the protest and were “carefully monitoring the situation”.

“We will manage this in line with our legal duty and commitment to promote freedom of speech within the law whilst ensuring the safety and security of our community and enabling our education and research activity to continue,” the spokesperson said.

The Telegraph reported that a Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group van carrying three officers arrived at the university campus on Friday lunchtime, before leaving give minutes later.

When approached by The Independent, the Metropolitan Police said nothing significant had been flagged.

It is not the first time UCL students have launched protests against the war in Gaza.

Last month, students concluded a 34-day occupation of a lecture theatre after securing a meeting with the provost of UCL to demand scholarships for Palestinian students from Gaza, to end UCL’s partnership with Tel Aviv University and to call for UCL to cut ties with arms companies.

The latest protest has caused some concern among the Jewish community in London.

The UK charity Campaign Against Antisemitism called for “strong action” to be taken against the protesters, adding that the fact the protest was allowed to take place was “pitiful”.