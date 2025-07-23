UK admits foreign aid cuts could see deaths rise – with Africa hardest hit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has admitted that slashing foreign aid spending will likely see global deaths rise – as it confirmed the cuts will fall disproportionately on women and girls’ education and on projects across Africa.

Its own assessment of the cuts’ impact said: “Any reductions to health spending risk an increase in disease burden and ultimately in deaths, impacting in particular those living in poverty, women, children and people with disabilities.”

“The world’s most marginalised communities, particularly those experiencing conflict and women and girls, will pay the highest price for these political choices,” said Gideon Rabinowitz, Director of Policy and Advocacy at Bond, the UK network for international development organisations. “At a time when the US has gutted all gender programming, the UK should be stepping up, not stepping back.”

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in its annual report published on Tuesday set out cuts of £575 million in 2025 to 2026, The government is cutting aid spending by 40 per cent in total, from 0.5 per cent to 0.3 per cent of Gross National Income or roughly £6 billion by 2027, meaning the deepest cuts are still to come.

The report confirmed the UK will send £1.8bn to the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) - providing grants and low-interest loans to low-income countries – in part of a shift in funding towards big multi-country spending programmes including the global vaccine alliance Gavi. This means less money going from the UK directly to projects in specific countries.

The African region has been disproportionately hit by cuts, while the Americas, Europe and Indo-Pacific regions all saw increases in their budgets, said Ian Mitchell, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development.

"Despite making cuts of roughly half a billion pounds, it’s encouraging to see that the government is prioritising multilateral spend and honouring its pledge to the World Bank. Yet, it is unfortunate that Africa – home to over two-thirds of those in extreme poverty – will receive under half of FCDO’s country and regional budget,” he said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer ( House of Commons/UK Parliament )

“If the government is to achieve its manifesto mission to tackle poverty, it will need to focus its budget where poverty exists and give African countries greater priority in its subsequent allocations.”

Mr Rabinowitz said while he welcomed the consistent funding for certain humanitarian crises, vaccines and the World Bank, “it is clear that the government is deprioritising funding for education, gender and countries experiencing humanitarian crises such as South Sudan , Ethiopia and Somalia.”

While the government has committed to protecting spending for Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine, other crisis-hit countries face significant cuts, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The plans also see a halving in spending on girls’ education as well as reductions in spending on women’s health, including sexual and reproductive health, and health emergencies.

Leading charities have previously raised the alarm that programmes supporting girls and women would be in the firing line.

The UK has been a leader in funding sexual and reproductive health including family planning, and the withdrawal of the US from funding these services has left a huge gap. It remains to be seen whether key programmes increasing access to contraception around the world like the Women’s Integrated Sexual Health (WISH) initiative will be protected.

While the government’s own impact assessment makes it clear that, where cuts fall, they will negative impacts on equality, the report claimed overall spending demonstrated, “disproportionate impacts on equalities have been avoided”,

Minister for Development Baroness Jenny Chapman said: "We are modernising our approach to international development. Every pound must work harder for UK taxpayers and the people we help around the world and these figures show how we are starting to do just that through having a clear focus and priorities.

“The UK is moving towards a new relationship with developing countries, becoming partners and investors, rather than acting as a traditional aid donor. We want to work with countries and share our expertise – from world leading science to the City of London - to help them become no longer dependent on aid, and organisations like the World Bank and Gavi are central to how we can work with others to solve some of the biggest challenges of our time: humanitarian disasters, pandemics and the climate crisis.”

More details on where further cuts will fall are expected later in the year.

This article was produced as part of The Independent’s Rethinking Global Aid project