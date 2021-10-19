UK sees highest daily number of Covid deaths since March

A further 223 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid as of today, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

It is the highest figure for daily reported deaths since 9 March, when 5,738 new cases of the disease were recorded.

The new daily death toll brings the UK total to 138,629 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 164,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am today, there had been 43,738 more lab-confirmed Covid cases in the UK, the DHSC said, which is a figure seven times more than the number of cases recorded on 9 March.

For the past week, the number of new daily positive cases surpassed 40,000. On Monday (18 October), the number of new cases almost broke 50,000 with a total of 49,156.

Downing Street has said it is keeping a “very close eye” on increasing numbers of cases, and acknowledged there are signs that the number of hospital admissions and deaths are also rising.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Cabinet that he believes the coronavirus plan is keeping the virus under control.

But reiterated that ministers “must put all our energies into our vaccination programmes”.

His official spokesman said: “The most important message for the public to understand is the vital importance of the booster programme and indeed for those children who are eligible to come forward and get our jab.

“We’re seeing some groups come forward slightly more slowly than they did, perhaps when they were getting their first or second vaccination.

“It’s important that the public understand that getting your booster jab is just as important as getting your first and second dose, and we need individuals to come forward because it is a huge benefit to them and wider society.”

Children aged between 12 and 15 years old will be able use the national booking service to get their Covid jabs, health secretary Sajid Javid has said.

It comes as Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that immunity in the UK appears to be “waning” because of the country’s early success in rolling out the vaccination programme.

Accelerating the booster programmes and vaccinating teenagers would be “critical” to reducing transmission of the virus, he said.

Prof Ferguson also urged caution, saying: “People need to be aware that we currently have higher levels of infection in the community than we’ve almost ever had during the pandemic.”

Almost 95 million vaccine jabs have been given in the UK, according to DHSC data up to yesterday (18 October).

Nearly 50m of them were first doses, a rise of 39,672 on the previous day. About 45.4m of them were second jabs, an increase of 23,579 on the previous day – which was a Sunday.