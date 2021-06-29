Lockdown rules UK: What restrictions will be lifted on 19 July?

Sajid Javid suggested on Monday that England will press ahead with the final stage in its roadmap out of lockdown on 19 July.

The new health secretary said that the country must "learn to live" with the virus and that ministers see "no reason" to further delay what some have dubbed "freedom day".

According to government guidance issued earlier this year, "all legal limits on social contact" will be removed on 19 July if ministers decide key tests have been met.

That means the indoor “rule of six”, which is still in force now, will be scrapped, allowing people to meet inside their homes and in hospitality venues in unrestricted numbers.

Nightclubs, theatres and other large venues can also reopen.

Step 4 - the final stage in England's roadmap out of lockdown - also means that social distancing guidelines inside places such as pubs and restaurants will no longer legally apply.

Some establishments may enact their own policies to make their customers feel more comfortable.

Venues such as nightclubs may ask people to provide proof of a negative Covid test or vaccination before being allowed to enter - but it is unlikely there will be a legal requirement for them to do so.

At this stage, it is unclear whether people will be advised to continue wearing face masks in confined spaces, such as public transport, and when moving through hospitality venues. It is also unclear whether or not people will be asked to sign into venues with the NHS tracking app.

In his statement to MPs in the Commons, Mr Javid said "while we [the government] decided not to bring forward step 4, we see no reason to go beyond 19 July".

"With the numbers heading in the right direction, all while we protect more and more people each day, 19 July remains our target date."

He added: "At this crucial moment in our fight back against this pandemic, we must keep our resolve and keep on our road map to freedom so that together we can beat this pandemic and build back better."

When asked if all restrictions would be axed or just some, Mr Javid said it is the government's intention to "remove restrictions", adding he would "set out more in due course".