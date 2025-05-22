Why forgetting your driving licence will soon be a thing of the past

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK government will introduce digital driving licences in the coming months, in what has been called a “game changing” measure.

Britons will be given the option of accessing a digital version of the official document on their phone, allowing them to easily prove their age and right to drive online and in person.

Drivers licences will be one of the first official documents accessible via a new GOV.UK Wallet app, which is set to launch this summer.

The initiative will modernise access to government services and will eventually allow the public to store a range of official documents within a secure digital "wallet" housed within the app.

Initially, the app will feature a veteran card, followed by a pilot programme for digital driving licenses later this year.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander said: “This is a game changer for the millions of people who use their driving licence as ID.

“The innovation puts power back in the hands of the people, making everyday interactions faster, easier, and more secure. We are delivering on the Plan for Change by making public services work for everyone.”

The technology will make use of security features already built into modern smart phones, including facial recognition checks similar to those used when people pay using a digital bank card.

The government said this means that digital documents will be more secure, even if a device is lost.

By the end of 2027, the GOV.UK Wallet will include documents like DBS checks and every other credential issued by the government.

Traditional physical documents will also still remain available.

“Along with CDs, the Walkman and flip phones, the overflowing drawer rammed with letters from the government and hours spent on hold to get a basic appointment will soon be consigned to history,” Science Secretary Peter Kyle said.

“GOV.UK Wallet will mean that every letter or identity document you receive from the government could be issued to you virtually.

“For people who choose to use GOV.UK Wallet, they will find it easier to prove they’re entitled to benefits or check their age when buying alcohol or DIY equipment, with more security and trust than ever before.”

The government said that when people first open the new app this summer, they will be able to build a personalised homepage of the services most useful to them by answering a handful of simple questions.

Future additions to the app are also set to include an AI-powered chatbot, GOV.UK Chat, ways to make payments and notifications and reminders about services.

People will be asked questions such as if you own a car, meaning you can then opt to see information about getting an MOT or applying for road tax.

In future, the app will also mean users can instantly cancel a stolen passport, find an apprenticeship or apply for benefits from the GOV.UK App.

It will be available on i.OS and Android, with a Digital Veteran Card to be made available to former service personnel later this year.