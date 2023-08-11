UK economy grew slightly between April and June, new figures show

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK economy grew by 0.2 per cent between April and June, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.5 per cent in June, helped by the manufacturing sector.

Economists had expected GDP to grow by 0.2% in June and 0.0% in the quarter as a whole. It grew by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The economy bounced back from the effects of May’s extra bank holiday to record strong growth in June. Manufacturing saw a particularly strong month with both cars and the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry seeing particularly buoyant growth.

“Services also had a strong month with publishing and car sales and legal services all doing well, though this was partially offset by falls in health, which was hit by further strike action.

“Construction also grew strongly, as did pubs and restaurants, with both aided by the hot weather.”

More to follow...