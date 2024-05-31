Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House prices rise for the first time in three months

Joe Middleton
Friday 31 May 2024 07:24
Comments
(The Independent)

The average UK house price rose for the first time since March, according to an index.

UK property prices increased by 0.4 per cent month-on-month in May, following a 0.4 per cent drop in April, Nationwide Building Society said.

The annual rate of house price growth was 1.6 per cent. The average UK house price in May was £264,249, up from £261,962 the previous month.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said consumer confidence was growing due to rises in wages and a fall in inflation.

said: “UK house prices increased by 0.4% in May, after taking account of seasonal effects. This resulted in a slight pickup in the annual rate of house price growth to 1.3% in April, from 0.6% the previous month.

“The market appears to be showing signs of resilience in the face of ongoing affordability pressures following the rise in longer term interest rates in recent months.”

This is a breaking news story...more follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in