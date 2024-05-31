House prices rise for the first time in three months
The average UK house price rose for the first time since March, according to an index.
UK property prices increased by 0.4 per cent month-on-month in May, following a 0.4 per cent drop in April, Nationwide Building Society said.
The annual rate of house price growth was 1.6 per cent. The average UK house price in May was £264,249, up from £261,962 the previous month.
Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said consumer confidence was growing due to rises in wages and a fall in inflation.
said: “UK house prices increased by 0.4% in May, after taking account of seasonal effects. This resulted in a slight pickup in the annual rate of house price growth to 1.3% in April, from 0.6% the previous month.
“The market appears to be showing signs of resilience in the face of ongoing affordability pressures following the rise in longer term interest rates in recent months.”
