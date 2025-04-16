Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK inflation falls by more than expected to 2.6%

Easing inflation marks steeper drop predicted by economists

Athena Stavrou
Wednesday 16 April 2025 07:24 BST
Comments
(PA)

UK inflation has slowed down for the second month in a row on the back of falling petrol prices, new official figures have revealed.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation eased to 2.6 per cent in March, from 2.8 per cent in February.

It was a steeper drop than predicted by economists, who had expected a reading of 2.7 per cent for March, and marks the lowest reading since December.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: "Inflation eased again in March, driven by a variety of factors including falling fuel prices and unchanged food costs compared with the price rises we saw this time last year.

"The only significant offset came from the price of clothes, which rose strongly this month, following the unusual decrease in February."

Last month, drivers were told they should see fuel prices fall from a six-month high after a drop in wholesale costs.

The RAC said average pump prices should come down by at least 6p per litre for petrol and 3p per litre for diesel if the savings are passed on.

The RAC believes price cuts are possible because the cost of oil has dropped from above 80 US dollars in mid-January to below 70 US dollars.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

