Inside Tommy Robinson’s £400-a-night Cyprus getaway during far-right riots across UK

Tommy Robinson has been accused of encouraging far-right rioters who are attacking communities across the country from a sun lounger on a five-star resort in Cyprus.

The English Defence League (EDL) founder, 41, saw a fresh warrant issued for his arrest after he did not attend a contempt of court hearing last week.

The High Court was told on Monday that the anti-Islam activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had left the country after being released on unconditional bail following his arrest in Kent the previous weekend.

Robinson said he had booked the holiday to spend “quality” time with his family and friends after admitting that he may go to jail.

He claimed he feared his family may be in danger after his location was revealed over the weekend - but his own social media profile appeared to reveal his whereabouts.

The Independent takes a look inside the £400-a-night resort lying on the Mediterranean coast, boasting of its “stunning location overlooking one of the most spectacular sunsets” on the party region of the island.

Tommy Robinson revealed a waterpark in the background of a selfie video ( X/TripAdvisor )

The website for the resort added: “The hotel is the ideal place for a family vacation and for those seeking a serene environment. The harmonious combination of simplicity and luxury will charm all the guests.”

One travel agent continued: “The pretty gardens are sprinkled with terracotta-topped bungalows and winding paths, so it looks just like a tiny Cypriot town.”

Robinson can choose between 14 bars and restaurants with poolside options, and many of the chalet-style rooms having their own private swim-up pools.

Six different restaurants dish up everything including pizza, sushi, steaks and local Cypriot cuisine.

The VIP spa is supposedly the “place to visit to unwind in complete and utter bliss”. Its menu offers an array of massages completed with a sauna, steam room and an indoor pool.

Tommy Robinson’s full English breakfast options at the luxury resort ( TripAdvisor )

The other facilities include a dance studio, outdoor jacuzzi, playgrounds for the kids and a round-the-clock babysitting service.

There is a games room full of claw grabber arcade machines, pool tables, basketball hoops and air hockey.

Guests can take part in a wide range of activities including jet-skiing, scuba-diving, beach volleyball, sailing, yoga and tennis.

Robinson posted on X: “My kids are crying, we come here so I could spend some quality time with them [sic]. Now they are scared people are coming here to get them. The Daily Mail have purposely doxxed the exact location of my family. How can they be allowed to do this?”

Tommy Robinson’s hotel room matches that of a high-end resort ( Twitter/Trip Advisor )

The resort was flooded with negative reviews after Robinson was revealed to be a guest.

One tongue-in-cheek reviewer said: “I mean, can a guy inciting violence in his country, ordering his supporters to go and attack minorities whilst calling for mass deportations, not just run away to another country and relax on a beach?

“Honestly, people these days, so sensitive. You know what Tom, you can relax and stay. Just don’t come back, I think you’re better off there.”

The resort also boasts exceptional Wifi in public areas as Robinson continues to post running commentary and videos documenting the riots on X.

The agitator, who has revealed locations of rivals and enemies to his 800,000 followers in the past, complained about his location being outed as far-right thugs chanting “Oh Tommy, Tommy” smashed windows of homes in Middlesborough and torched refugee hotels.

Rioters throw a garbage bin on fire towards a hotel in Rotherham on Sunday ( Reuters )

Failing to deny he was on the party island, he said: “This is intentional from the Daily Mail to endanger the lives of my family – that is what they’ve done... We put the fear of god into the establishment.”

Asked what happens now by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, he replied: “I’ll be in jail Alex that’s what comes next.

“I think it will be the worst thing they can do. It will galvanise our support the people aren’t backing down.

“If people can’t see that. They’ve tried to crush [riots] but the protests have got bigger and more violent.”

When home secretary Yvette Cooper was asked whether the government would take action against Robinson, she said: “If it’s a crime offline, it’s a crime online.

“You can’t just have the armchair thuggery or the people being able to incite and organise violence and also not face consequences for this.”