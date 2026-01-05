Full list of all UK schools closed today due to snow and ice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of schools will be closed today as snow and ice cause disruption across the country after the Met Office issued multiple weather warnings.

Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing as many people are due to return to school or work after the festive period.

A string of snow and ice warnings were in place across the UK for Monday as the Met Office warned that cold conditions would bring a range of wintry hazards for the next few days.

Wintry conditions seen in Aberdeen on Sunday ( PA Wire )

Much of Scotland, which is covered by several amber snow warnings, should be braced for the worst of the weather, with hundreds of schools in the north of the country shut at least partially on Monday.

Some pupils will get an unexpected extra day of holiday at schools in Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles and Aberdeenshire, while in Aberdeen city, schools and early education provisions will open at 11am and breakfast clubs will not run. Many schools in Moray are also shut.

You can check the status of your school here:

A Met Office amber warning of heavy snow showers covers Shetland, Orkney and parts of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire until 10am on Monday, while a yellow warning of snow and ice covers the country as far south as Perth until the end of the day.

The amber alert warns that 5 to 10cm is likely to fall fairly widely, with a few places seeing 20 to 30cm over mainland Scotland. It warns that strong winds at times may cause snow to drift and temporary blizzard conditions.

In the yellow alert area, forecasters predict that Grampian, the northwest Highlands and Aberdeenshire will see the most frequent snow showers, with 5 to 10cm likely to fall fairly widely and a few places seeing 20 to 30cm.

Separate yellow warnings for snow and ice are also in place for Wales, Greater Manchester and south-west England, while much of the east coast of England is covered by a yellow warning for ice.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold health alert, as an early warning that adverse temperatures are likely to affect health and wellbeing, which is in place in England until Tuesday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, urged people to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.

He warned: “The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”