Full list of all UK schools closed today due to snow and ice

Hundreds of schools remain closed as snow and ice cause disruption across the country continues after the Met Office issued multiple weather warnings.

Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing as many people are due to return to school or work after the festive period, with the forecaster warning that cold conditions would bring a range of hazards for the next few days.

Amber weather warnings remain in place for snow in parts of Scotland, forecasting heavy snow and travel disruption, while yellow warnings for snow and ice cover much of the UK.

open image in gallery Wintry conditions seen in Aberdeen on Sunday ( PA Wire )

Much of Scotland should be braced for the worst of the weather, with hundreds of schools in the north of the country shut at least partially on Monday.

Some pupils will get an unexpected extra day of holiday at schools in Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles and Aberdeenshire, while in Aberdeen city, schools and early education provisions will open at 11am and breakfast clubs will not run. Many schools in Moray are also shut.

You can check the status of your school here:

A number of flights have been cancelled, while some train lines are also affected.

The amber warnings cover much of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire areas, Orkney, Shetland, and the Outer Hebridean Islands, from Sunday evening until 10am on Monday, with the potential for up to 30cm of snow. Social media users were already reporting 14cm-deep snow in parts of Aberdeenshire on Sunday morning.

The alerts warn of an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, including the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

open image in gallery A string of snow and ice warnings were in place across the UK for Monday ( Met Office )

Separate yellow warnings for snow and ice cover much of the UK, including Northern Ireland, Wales, much of Scotland north of Glasgow, south-west England, north-west England, the Midlands, east England and the northeast of England, stretching up to the Scottish Borders.

The Met Office said yellow alerts mean that it is likely the weather will cause at least low-level impacts, including some disruption to travel.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued an amber cold health alert, as an early warning that adverse temperatures are likely to affect health and wellbeing, which is in place in England until Tuesday.

open image in gallery The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued an amber cold health alert ( UKHSA )

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, urged people to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours. He warned: “The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

ScotRail warned of disruption on routes around Aberdeen and Inverness for much of Monday. Network Rail Scotland said that the Aberdeen-Dundee, Aberdeen-Inverness, Inverness-Wick/Thurso and Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh are unlikely to run until midday, due to heavy and drifting snow.

open image in gallery Traffic on the A9, south of Inverness, this month ( PA Wire )

Loganair cancelled flights from Aberdeen and Inverness airports following heavy snowfall, while Liverpool John Lennon airport posted on X on Monday at 8am to say the runway was closed due to wintry conditions and some flights were “subject to delay and there have been some cancellations”.

Police travel advice was issued after the additional amber weather warning for snow across north and northeast Scotland.

Assistant chief constable Alan Waddell said: “The forecasted heavy snow showers and ice means driving conditions are likely to be hazardous in some areas. Our advice is to plan ahead and consider if your journey is really necessary during the weather warnings. If you need to travel, please drive to the conditions, be prepared for delays and allow extra time for your journey.”