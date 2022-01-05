Snow warnings have been issued across Scotland and northern England from 10am on Thursday as temperatures plummet to as low as -5C.

Forecasters have said that “many places will see 1-2 hours of snow” and higher ground could see as much as 10-15cm fall.

The Met Office have said that snow in the coming days could cause travel disruption and brief power black outs could also be possible. There are three snow warnings in place for Thursday January 6 and one sweeping warning covering the highlands of Scotland down to Manchester on Friday.

The Met Office forecast for Thursday said that “a band of rain will move eastwards across the UK during Thursday, with this likely to fall as snow for a time, particularly over hills.”

Falling snow on lower ground in the north of England “may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which then may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough.”

There is also a risk of lightning strikes along the coast.

Weather forecasters are predicting the UK’s first widespread frost of the winter over the next few days, with overnight temperatures expected to dip below freezing on Wednesday.

Snow is expected as a cold front of air blasts away the warmer conditions of the past few weeks. New Year’s Day was the warmest on record with a temperature reading of 16.3C in St James’s Park, London.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”