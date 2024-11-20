UK snow: Full list of school closures after Met Office snow and ice warning
More than 50 schools are shut on Wednesday after a second day of snow across the country
Dozens of schools have been forced to shut across the UK after a second night of snow hit large parts of the country.
A Met Office yellow ice warning covering southern England, the Midlands and eastern Wales remains in effect until 10am on Wednesday, with the forecaster advising vehicles could be stranded and power cuts widespread.
Some lying snow could reach up to 10cm or more over higher ground and ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces.
The wintry weather has led to more than 50 schools closing on Wednesday across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Here are the schools hit by closures:
England
- Beacon Hill Academy, Dudley
- Dormston school, Dudley
- Jessons Primary, Dudley
- Bishop Milner, Dudley
- Alder Coppice Primary School, Dudley
- Bridgtown Primary School (EYFS and Year 1, Y2 and KS2 open as normal), Staffordshire
- Hednesford Valley High School, Staffordshire
- Wightwick Hall School, Staffordshire
- Halesowen CofE Primary School
- Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School, Madeley
- St Patricks Catholic Primary School, Madeley
- St Peters C of E Primary School, Madeley
- Orion Academy, Oxford
- Oldbury Academy
- The Phoenix Collegiate, West Bromwich
- Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury
Wales
- Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog, Denbighshire
- Ysgol Bro Famau Llanferres and Llanarmon-yn-Iâl, Denbighshire
- Nannerch VC Primary School, Flintshire
- Ysgol Terrig, Flintshire
- Ysgol Rhos Helyg, Flintshire
- Brynhafren CP School, Powys
- Brynllywarch Hall School, Powys
- Buttington/Trewern CP School, Powys
- Forden C in W School, Powys
- Llanidloes CP School, Powys
- Llanidloes High School, Powys
- Newtown High School - John Beddoes Campus, Powys
- Newtown High School - Newtown Campus, Powys
- Welshpool High School, Powys
- Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Primary Campus, Powys
- Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Secondary Campus, Powys
- Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon, Powys
- Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng, Powys
- Ysgol Rhiw Bechan, Powys
- Brynteg CP, Wrexham
- Minera Church in Wales, Wrexham
- Penygelli CP, Wrexham
- St Mary’s School Church in Wales, Wrexham
- The Maelor School, Wrexham
- Ysgol Bro Alun, Wrexham
- Ysgol Bryn Tabor, Wrexham
- Ysgol ID Hooson , Wrexham
- Ysgol Penrhyn, Wrexham
- Ysgol Y Grango, Wrexham
Scotland
- Alford Academy, Aberdeenshire
- Alford Primary School, Aberdeenshire
- Auchterless School, Aberdeenshire
- Crudie School, Aberdeenshire
- Drumblade School, Aberdeenshire
- Gordon Schools, Aberdeenshire
- Kennethmont School, Aberdeenshire
- Largue School, Aberdeenshire
- Rhynie School, Aberdeenshire
- Towie School, Aberdeenshire
- Turriff Academy, Aberdeenshire
- Auchtertyre Primary, Highland
- Auchtertyre Primary Nursery, Highland
- Bonar Bridge Primary, Highland
- Broadford Primary, Highland
- Broadford Primary Nursery - EM, Highland
- Broadford Primary Nursery - GM, Highland
- Kyle Primary, Highland
- Kyle Primary Nursery, Highland
- Kyleakin Primary, Highland
- Kyleakin Primary Nursery, Highland
- Lairg Primary, Highland
- Lairg Primary Nursery, Highland
- Lochcarron Nursery EM, Highland
- Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare, Highland
- Lochinver Primary, Highland
- Plockton High School, Highland
- Plockton Primary, Highland
- Plockton Primary Nursery - GM, Highland
- Rosehall Primary, Highland
Northern Ireland
- Holy Evangelists, Belfast
