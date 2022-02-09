UK terror threat level lowered but attacks still ‘likely’

The UK’s terror threat level has been lowered but attacks are still likely, the security services have said.

The level was changed from severe, meaning attacks are highly likely, to substantial - meaning they are likely - on Wednesday.

It had been increased following the Liverpool Women’s Hospital bombing in November, which came just a month after the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

In a statement to parliament, home secretary Priti Patel said the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) made the increase to severe in because there had been “two terrorist attacks in the UK in quick succession”.

“JTAC judges that, despite these two attacks, the current nature and scale of the UK terrorist threat is consistent with the level of threat seen prior to the attacks,” she added.