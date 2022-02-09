UK terror threat level lowered but attacks still ‘likely’
The UK’s terror threat level has been lowered but attacks are still likely, the security services have said.
The level was changed from severe, meaning attacks are highly likely, to substantial - meaning they are likely - on Wednesday.
It had been increased following the Liverpool Women’s Hospital bombing in November, which came just a month after the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.
In a statement to parliament, home secretary Priti Patel said the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) made the increase to severe in because there had been “two terrorist attacks in the UK in quick succession”.
“JTAC judges that, despite these two attacks, the current nature and scale of the UK terrorist threat is consistent with the level of threat seen prior to the attacks,” she added.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies