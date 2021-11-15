Terrorism threat raised to severe after Liverpool bomb attack

The UK’s terrorism threat level has been raised to severe, meaning an attack is “highly likely”, according to the government.

The announcement follows a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee chaired by Boris Johnson on Monday afternoon, and comes a day after a bomb was detonated outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the bombing, the investigation of which is being led by counter-terror police with input from MI5.

One person died in the explosion and one, believed to be the driver of a taxi, was hurt.

Speaking to reporters on Monday Priti Patel said the change was being made because two terror attacks had taken place within a month.

David Amess, a Conservative MP, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in Southend, Essex, on 15 October.

Britain’s terror threat level was only lowered from severe to substantial in February, at a time when the pace of extremist attacks in Europe had lessened.

Even so, Ms Patel said then, “terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security”.