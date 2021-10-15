A ConservativeMP has died after been stabbed in an attack at his constituency surgery.

Sir David Amess, the MP for Southend West in Essex, suffered multiple injuries on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Essex Police said a man had died, and a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Counter-terror police are involved in the early investigation into the stabbing and are working to establish the potential motivation.

There has not yet been any confirmation of whether the incident is being considered terror-related.

The father-of-five is the second sitting MP to be killed in five years, following the attack on Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

She was murdered by a neo-Nazi outside a constituency surgery in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

Her widower, Brendan Cox, wrote on Twitter: “My thoughts and love are with David’s family. They are all that matter now. This brings everything back.

“The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now.”

Mr Cox said attacking MPs was an “attack on democracy itself”, adding: “There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets.”

Police were called to the scene shortly after noon on Friday and said the surrounding roads have been closed off.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today.

“We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.

(@LeeJordo1/PA)

“A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.”

Police said the suspect was being held in custody, and that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

One witness called the incident “very distressing” and described seeing someone being taken out of the church and put into the back of a police car, before he was asked to leave the area.

“At that point obviously we knew something serious had happened,” he told LBC radio.

“Within five minutes we'd been informed by someone who was actually in the building what had happened and apparently he (Sir David ) had been stabbed quite a few times. It's very distressing.”

Sir David had advertised the surgery, which is a regular opportunity for constituents to air their views and seek assistance, on his Twitter page on Tuesday, giving the location and contact details to book an appointment.

Sir David, 69, was first elected as an MP in 1983 (UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag)

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum on Friday for Sir David, who was one of parliament’s longest-serving MPs.

Health secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess' murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role.

”My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him. Let us remember him and what he did with his life.“

Conservative MP Michael Gove said: ”David Amess’s passing is heart-breakingly sad. Just terrible, terrible news.

“He was a good and gentle man, he showed charity and compassion to all, hIs every word and act were marked by kindness. My heart goes out to his family.”

Conservative MP and former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he had been praying for a full recovery “following this appalling, shocking news”.

He added: “This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life.”

Sir David was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997.

He was the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary British-Qatar Group, and recently met the country's emir in Doha.

On his website, he listed his main interests as “animal welfare and pro-life issues”. Sir David is survived by his wife and five children.

Essex Police said anyone with information should contact the force quoting incident 445 of 15 October.

Additional reporting by PA