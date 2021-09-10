31 late-stage terror attack plots in UK foiled over last four years, MI5 chief says

Thirty-one late-stage attack plots were disrupted over the past four years by intelligence officers, the director general of the MI5 has said.

MI5 director general Ken McCallum said that the threat of terrorism in the UK remains “a real and enduring thing”.

He added: “We do face a consistent global struggle to defeat extremism and to guard against terrorism - this is real problem.”

He told the BBC’s Today programme on Friday: “In the last four years, working with the police, my organisation has disrupted 31 late-stage attack plots in Great Britain.

“That number includes mainly Islamist attack plots but also a growing number of attack plots from right wing terrorists.”

Mr McCallum said that the threats had not been diminished by the coronavirus pandemic.

He revealed that “even during the pandemic period, which we have all been enduring for the past two years, we have had to disrupt six late-stage attack plots.

“So, the terrorist threat to the UK, I am sorry to say, is a real and enduring thing.”

With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, Ken McCallum reflected on where he was when the planes hit the twin towers. He said: “I was working as what we call an ‘agent runner’, working with human sources inside terrorist organisations in Northern Ireland.

“On the morning of 9/11, or the lunch time as it was in the UK, when the first plan struck the twin towers we turned on the television in the corner of a room.

“As the second plan struck, a colleague quietly said: ‘Osama Bin Laden’, and someone else said: ‘I guess we all know what we’re doing for the next ten years of our lives’ and so it proved.”

Asked if he knew who Osama Bin Laden was at the time of the terrible attacks, Mr McCallum responded: “Yes, absolutely.”

“We had been watching the rise of these Islamist extremist threats for some time,” he added. “Obviously Al-Qaeda had struck the US embassies in East Africa in 1998.

“We’d seen attacks in Yemen in the year 2000. And something that is often forgotten is that in the UK, ten months before 9/11, we disrupted with the police a bomb plot in Birmingham. [It was] not formerly by Al Qaeda the organisation but this wave of terrorism was already coming towards us.”

More to follow..